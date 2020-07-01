All apartments in Glenmont
Find more places like 2618 NEWTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenmont, MD
/
2618 NEWTON STREET
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

2618 NEWTON STREET

2618 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glenmont
See all
Wheaton-Glenmont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2618 Newton Street, Glenmont, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful and quaint detached 3 bed/2 full bath single-family home in Silver Spring! Fresh paint and new carpets throughout! BRAND NEW kitchen cabinets and flooring! Laundry included! Ground-level bedroom and full bathroom. Parking pad at the front with plenty of street parking! Deck off kitchen back entrance and lovely hardtop patio in the fully fenced backyard! See photos!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 NEWTON STREET have any available units?
2618 NEWTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenmont, MD.
What amenities does 2618 NEWTON STREET have?
Some of 2618 NEWTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 NEWTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2618 NEWTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 NEWTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2618 NEWTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenmont.
Does 2618 NEWTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2618 NEWTON STREET offers parking.
Does 2618 NEWTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2618 NEWTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 NEWTON STREET have a pool?
No, 2618 NEWTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2618 NEWTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2618 NEWTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 NEWTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2618 NEWTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2618 NEWTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2618 NEWTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave
Glenmont, MD 20906

Similar Pages

Glenmont Apartments with BalconyGlenmont Apartments with Parking
Glenmont Apartments with PoolGlenmont Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Glenmont Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VA
Cheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDRose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America