1625 INGRAM TERRACE

First time rental. Nicely upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings, two story foyer with skylight. Hardwood floors and laminate flooring on all levels. Kitchen has granite and stainless steel appliances, fireplace and family room. Deck that backs to common areas. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, dual closets. Mostly finished lower level with recreation room, laundry and storage areas. Level walk out to yard. Owners require a 640 minimum credit score. Now ready for occupancy . One year lease minimum, 18 month's lease preferred.