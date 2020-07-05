All apartments in Glenmont
1625 INGRAM TERRACE

1625 Ingram Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1625 Ingram Terrace, Glenmont, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
First time rental. Nicely upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings, two story foyer with skylight. Hardwood floors and laminate flooring on all levels. Kitchen has granite and stainless steel appliances, fireplace and family room. Deck that backs to common areas. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, dual closets. Mostly finished lower level with recreation room, laundry and storage areas. Level walk out to yard. Owners require a 640 minimum credit score. Now ready for occupancy . One year lease minimum, 18 month's lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 INGRAM TERRACE have any available units?
1625 INGRAM TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenmont, MD.
What amenities does 1625 INGRAM TERRACE have?
Some of 1625 INGRAM TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 INGRAM TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1625 INGRAM TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 INGRAM TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1625 INGRAM TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenmont.
Does 1625 INGRAM TERRACE offer parking?
No, 1625 INGRAM TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 1625 INGRAM TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 INGRAM TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 INGRAM TERRACE have a pool?
No, 1625 INGRAM TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 1625 INGRAM TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1625 INGRAM TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 INGRAM TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 INGRAM TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 INGRAM TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 INGRAM TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

