1548 HUGO CIRCLE

Attractive 3 Bedroom, 3 and 1/2 bath, garage town home featuring an upgraded large open kitchen, living room with wood burning fireplace, separate dining room with sliding doors leading to a wooden deck with built in benches, stone patio and a fenced yard. Additionally the house also has a fully finished basement with a den/office, game room, full bath, a laundry area and utility room. Very conveniently located within a mile and a half of two shopping centers and Glenmont Metro on the Red line. Tenant has full access to community facilities, i.e. party room, exercise room, steam room and sauna. For nature lovers, this is within 5 ~ 10 minutes of Brookside Gardens, Wheaton Regional park and county run Wheaton Ice arena! Property is available June 1st, 2019.