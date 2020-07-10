1533 CASINO CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse playground

Gorgeous, professionally-designed and newly renovated 5bd/3.5ba home with huge bedrooms, tons of privacy, and beautiful green space in prestigious Tivoli community. Main level features gorgeous living and dining spaces, modern kitchen, and master bed/bath. Two bedrooms and full bath upstairs, and walkout-lower level features private entrance, 2bd/1ba, and laundry. Spacious deck adjoining the kitchen features gorgeous views of forest and Tivoli Lake. Community membership includes community center, party room, tot lots & walking trails. Only minutes to ICC and 1.5 miles to Glenmont Metro . Move-in ready - must see today, this won't last! $35 application fee, copy of 2 recent paystubs & photo IDs. No pets. HOC applicants welcome!