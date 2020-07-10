All apartments in Glenmont
Find more places like 1533 CASINO CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenmont, MD
/
1533 CASINO CIRCLE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

1533 CASINO CIRCLE

1533 Casino Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glenmont
See all
Wheaton-Glenmont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1533 Casino Circle, Glenmont, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
playground
clubhouse
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
playground
Gorgeous, professionally-designed and newly renovated 5bd/3.5ba home with huge bedrooms, tons of privacy, and beautiful green space in prestigious Tivoli community. Main level features gorgeous living and dining spaces, modern kitchen, and master bed/bath. Two bedrooms and full bath upstairs, and walkout-lower level features private entrance, 2bd/1ba, and laundry. Spacious deck adjoining the kitchen features gorgeous views of forest and Tivoli Lake. Community membership includes community center, party room, tot lots & walking trails. Only minutes to ICC and 1.5 miles to Glenmont Metro . Move-in ready - must see today, this won't last! $35 application fee, copy of 2 recent paystubs & photo IDs. No pets. HOC applicants welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 CASINO CIRCLE have any available units?
1533 CASINO CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenmont, MD.
What amenities does 1533 CASINO CIRCLE have?
Some of 1533 CASINO CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 CASINO CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1533 CASINO CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 CASINO CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1533 CASINO CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenmont.
Does 1533 CASINO CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 1533 CASINO CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 1533 CASINO CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 CASINO CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 CASINO CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1533 CASINO CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1533 CASINO CIRCLE have accessible units?
Yes, 1533 CASINO CIRCLE has accessible units.
Does 1533 CASINO CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 CASINO CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1533 CASINO CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1533 CASINO CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave
Glenmont, MD 20906

Similar Pages

Glenmont Apartments with BalconyGlenmont Apartments with Garage
Glenmont Apartments with ParkingGlenmont Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Glenmont Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VA
Cheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDRose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America