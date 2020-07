Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing Location! Spacious, well-kept townhouse available for rent for the 1st time. This home has updated finishes throughout - paint, wood floors, cabinetry, & built-ins. Sliding doors from living room lead to private patio oasis. Basement has full sized washer/dryer along w/ an office. Located just 2-3 blocks from Glenmont Metro Station & short distances to loads of retail & dining. Avail 9/1.