All apartments in Glenmont
Find more places like 12728 Gould Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenmont, MD
/
12728 Gould Rd.
Last updated August 13 2019 at 8:54 AM

12728 Gould Rd.

12728 Gould Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glenmont
See all
Wheaton-Glenmont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12728 Gould Road, Glenmont, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Beautifully renovated 3 bedrooms 1 full bath home near Glenmont Metro! (utilities included)

Your new home offers polished hardwood floors, recess lighting, new kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and modern white cabinets. Updated bathroom with granite vanity and ceramic tile. New windows, fresh paint and street parking. Upper level* and beautiful front yard, Great location near parks, schools and public transportation, Smart Home with NEST smoke detector and RING Doorbell, A must move!

METRO RED LINE Glenmont Metro Station 0.5 miles

Safeway 2.3 miles
Whole Foods 3.14 miles
Trader Joes 3.15 miles
Starbucks 1.82 miles
Outdoor Pool 0.2 miles
DCA Airport 14 miles

Landmarks:
Olney Theatre Center, Regal Cinemas Majestic 20 & IMAX, AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center, National Museum of Health and Medicine, Music Center At Strathmore, Imagination Stage, AMC Wheaton Mall 9, Brookside Gardens, Wheaton Regional Park, Wheaton/Glenmont Outdoor Pool

-3 schools at less than 1 mile each
-Walking distance from a public pool

Intersections: Between Georgia Ave. and Connecticut Ave.

FAQs:
-Minimum 1 year lease
-Application fee is waived if approved
-Credit check
-Fits up to 4 people
-Upper unit with front yard
-No pets allowed
-Deposit of 1 months rent
-Upper level only

*Fully independent upper level

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12728 Gould Rd. have any available units?
12728 Gould Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenmont, MD.
What amenities does 12728 Gould Rd. have?
Some of 12728 Gould Rd.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12728 Gould Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
12728 Gould Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12728 Gould Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 12728 Gould Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenmont.
Does 12728 Gould Rd. offer parking?
No, 12728 Gould Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 12728 Gould Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12728 Gould Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12728 Gould Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 12728 Gould Rd. has a pool.
Does 12728 Gould Rd. have accessible units?
No, 12728 Gould Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 12728 Gould Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12728 Gould Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12728 Gould Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12728 Gould Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave
Glenmont, MD 20906

Similar Pages

Glenmont Apartments with BalconiesGlenmont Apartments with Garages
Glenmont Apartments with ParkingGlenmont Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Glenmont Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLargo, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDDunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VACheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDFulton, MDSeven Corners, VAIlchester, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Prince George's Community CollegeMarymount University
American University