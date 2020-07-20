12728 Gould Rd.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool media room

Beautifully renovated 3 bedrooms 1 full bath home near Glenmont Metro! (utilities included)



Your new home offers polished hardwood floors, recess lighting, new kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and modern white cabinets. Updated bathroom with granite vanity and ceramic tile. New windows, fresh paint and street parking. Upper level* and beautiful front yard, Great location near parks, schools and public transportation, Smart Home with NEST smoke detector and RING Doorbell, A must move!



METRO RED LINE Glenmont Metro Station 0.5 miles



Safeway 2.3 miles

Whole Foods 3.14 miles

Trader Joes 3.15 miles

Starbucks 1.82 miles

Outdoor Pool 0.2 miles

DCA Airport 14 miles



Landmarks:

Olney Theatre Center, Regal Cinemas Majestic 20 & IMAX, AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center, National Museum of Health and Medicine, Music Center At Strathmore, Imagination Stage, AMC Wheaton Mall 9, Brookside Gardens, Wheaton Regional Park, Wheaton/Glenmont Outdoor Pool



-3 schools at less than 1 mile each

-Walking distance from a public pool



Intersections: Between Georgia Ave. and Connecticut Ave.



FAQs:

-Minimum 1 year lease

-Application fee is waived if approved

-Credit check

-Fits up to 4 people

-Upper unit with front yard

-No pets allowed

-Deposit of 1 months rent

-Upper level only



*Fully independent upper level