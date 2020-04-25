All apartments in Glenarden
Glenarden, MD
9828 SMITHVIEW PLACE
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

9828 SMITHVIEW PLACE

9828 Smithview Place · No Longer Available
Location

9828 Smithview Place, Glenarden, MD 20706
Glenarden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
vacant, ready to move. Live next to the newly developed Woodmore Town Center where you have all that you need!! A variety of stores in walking distance and conveniently located off of the beltway. Spacious and sunny, newly renovated 3BR, 2.5BA townhome, Privately situated in convenient and sought after Woodmoore Towne Center Community. Almost brand new. Updates include: 2 level hardwood floors on main and upper level, brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, 2 car garage, balcony off kitchen, walk in laundry room on upper level with brand new washer & dryer. Master bathroom has a large soaking tub and walk in shower and master bathroom has double vanity. new paint, new carpet. Walking distance to Woodmoore Towne Center: Wegmans, Costco, Nordtrom Rack, Starbucks (with drive-thru), Cava, Silver Diner, 24 hour fitness, tons of restaurants, stores. Close to I-495, Glenarden Parkway , 202, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9828 SMITHVIEW PLACE have any available units?
9828 SMITHVIEW PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenarden, MD.
What amenities does 9828 SMITHVIEW PLACE have?
Some of 9828 SMITHVIEW PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9828 SMITHVIEW PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9828 SMITHVIEW PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9828 SMITHVIEW PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9828 SMITHVIEW PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenarden.
Does 9828 SMITHVIEW PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9828 SMITHVIEW PLACE offers parking.
Does 9828 SMITHVIEW PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9828 SMITHVIEW PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9828 SMITHVIEW PLACE have a pool?
No, 9828 SMITHVIEW PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9828 SMITHVIEW PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9828 SMITHVIEW PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9828 SMITHVIEW PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9828 SMITHVIEW PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9828 SMITHVIEW PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9828 SMITHVIEW PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

