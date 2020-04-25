9828 SMITHVIEW PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry parking garage

vacant, ready to move. Live next to the newly developed Woodmore Town Center where you have all that you need!! A variety of stores in walking distance and conveniently located off of the beltway. Spacious and sunny, newly renovated 3BR, 2.5BA townhome, Privately situated in convenient and sought after Woodmoore Towne Center Community. Almost brand new. Updates include: 2 level hardwood floors on main and upper level, brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, 2 car garage, balcony off kitchen, walk in laundry room on upper level with brand new washer & dryer. Master bathroom has a large soaking tub and walk in shower and master bathroom has double vanity. new paint, new carpet. Walking distance to Woodmoore Towne Center: Wegmans, Costco, Nordtrom Rack, Starbucks (with drive-thru), Cava, Silver Diner, 24 hour fitness, tons of restaurants, stores. Close to I-495, Glenarden Parkway , 202, etc.