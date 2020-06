Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This lovely home exudes pride of ownership inside and out. Located on a spacious corner lot, it's one of the few rentals available in the area. A short walk to Woodmore Town Center, Wegman's, Costco, restaurants, shops, etc.. Guaranteed this will not last. Need to be pre-approved before showing: Current credit report from 3 bureaus, 3 month's bank statements and 3 month's pay stubs, NO PETS, no exceptions.