Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

SHOWS WELL !!! Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bath,hardwood floors in living room, dinning area and in breakfast area, carpet in family room and in all 3 bedrooms,two decks,one off the family room on the main level and a 15x8 off of the breakfast area on the first level. On a bus LINE and close to New Carlton Metro station SHOWS WELL!