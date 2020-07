Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage

SHOWS WELL !!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!!BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOMS,2 FULL BATHROOMS,1 HALF BATH,BRICK FRONT,ONE CAR GARAGE, LIVING ROOM,DINNING ROOM,BREAKFAST AREA, W/W CARPETING,THROUGHOUT, NICE DECK OFF THE KITCHEN,ON BUS LINE AND CLOSE TO NEW CARLTON METRO STATION.SHOWS WELL!! EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY IN GLENARDEN TOWNS, ACROSS FROM FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF GLENARDEN. A MUST SEE!! SHOWS WELL!!