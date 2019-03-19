3104 Kyle Ave

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/54cb1b1000 ----
Well maintained 3-level colonial offering 3 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms and a half bath on the main level, new flooring, freshly painted, large master bedroom with walk-in closets and private bath including large soaking tub, fully finished basement with full bath, large storage area in laundry, nice deck in rear overlooking huge fenced in backyard - Welcome home!
Negotiable
1 Car Garage
Alarm System Not Monitored
Carpet
Central Air
City Water
Dryer
Electric Door Opener
Garage
Gas Heating
Ice Maker
No Fireplace
Possible With Approval
Public Sewer
Range
Stove
Washer