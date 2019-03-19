All apartments in Glenarden
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3104 Kyle Ave

3104 Kyle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3104 Kyle Avenue, Glenarden, MD 20774
Glenarden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/54cb1b1000 ----
Well maintained 3-level colonial offering 3 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms and a half bath on the main level, new flooring, freshly painted, large master bedroom with walk-in closets and private bath including large soaking tub, fully finished basement with full bath, large storage area in laundry, nice deck in rear overlooking huge fenced in backyard - Welcome home!

Negotiable

1 Car Garage
Alarm System Not Monitored
Carpet
Central Air
City Water
Dryer
Electric Door Opener
Garage
Gas Heating
Ice Maker
No Fireplace
Possible With Approval
Public Sewer
Range
Stove
Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Kyle Ave have any available units?
3104 Kyle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenarden, MD.
What amenities does 3104 Kyle Ave have?
Some of 3104 Kyle Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 Kyle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Kyle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Kyle Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3104 Kyle Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenarden.
Does 3104 Kyle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3104 Kyle Ave offers parking.
Does 3104 Kyle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3104 Kyle Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Kyle Ave have a pool?
No, 3104 Kyle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3104 Kyle Ave have accessible units?
No, 3104 Kyle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Kyle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 Kyle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3104 Kyle Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3104 Kyle Ave has units with air conditioning.
