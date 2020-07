Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom , 3 full baths and 1 half bath,townhouse with Livingroom, large upgraded kitchen and cozy family room w/fireplace and sliding doors. that open to a deck and hugh common area back yard , Fully finished walk out basement New washer & dryer. Bedrooms have walk in closets and lots of window light. This freshly painted house is immediately available