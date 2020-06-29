All apartments in Glassmanor
Find more places like 819 Maury Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glassmanor, MD
/
819 Maury Ave
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

819 Maury Ave

819 Maury Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glassmanor
See all
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

819 Maury Avenue, Glassmanor, MD 20745
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Oxon Hill! Spacious living area with recessed lighting and wood floors. Separate dining area that opens into the kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, and custom-tiled backsplash. Immediate access to the deck and fully fenced backyard, which is great for entertaining or relaxing! Spacious bedrooms on the upper level of the home with a shared hall bath. The lower level of the home is fully finished offering additional living space, full bath and access to the backyard!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5624672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Maury Ave have any available units?
819 Maury Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glassmanor, MD.
What amenities does 819 Maury Ave have?
Some of 819 Maury Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Maury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
819 Maury Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Maury Ave pet-friendly?
No, 819 Maury Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassmanor.
Does 819 Maury Ave offer parking?
No, 819 Maury Ave does not offer parking.
Does 819 Maury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 Maury Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Maury Ave have a pool?
No, 819 Maury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 819 Maury Ave have accessible units?
No, 819 Maury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Maury Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 Maury Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 Maury Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 Maury Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Milano
1002 Kennebec St
Glassmanor, MD 20745
Southview
1309 Southview Dr
Glassmanor, MD 20745

Similar Pages

Glassmanor Apartments with ParkingGlassmanor Apartments with Pool
Glassmanor Cheap PlacesGlassmanor Dog Friendly Apartments
Glassmanor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VA
Fort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University