819 Maury Ave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Renovated 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Oxon Hill! Spacious living area with recessed lighting and wood floors. Separate dining area that opens into the kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, and custom-tiled backsplash. Immediate access to the deck and fully fenced backyard, which is great for entertaining or relaxing! Spacious bedrooms on the upper level of the home with a shared hall bath. The lower level of the home is fully finished offering additional living space, full bath and access to the backyard!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



