Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:43 PM

227 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Glassmanor, MD

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Glassmanor should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
9 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Milano
1002 Kennebec St, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,173
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
963 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring a pool, bark park and gym. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments have been recently renovated. Moments from D.C., with easy access to Interstate 495/95.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
4545 Wheeler Road - 609
4545 Wheeler Road, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
$1,080
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find true Oxon Hill living at The Vue at Oxon Hill Apartments (formerly Chevet Manor Apartments). Under new management, many exciting property wide improvements are underway! We welcome most pets.
Results within 1 mile of Glassmanor
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
16 Units Available
Temple Hills
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,741
1164 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 12:21 PM
15 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
Studio
$1,656
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,717
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
819 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL: Lease Today & Live Rent Free through July and get up to 2 months free rent. Contact a leasing associate for full details.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
3872 9th St. SE 302
3872 9th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
621 sqft
Unit 302 Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Condo at 3872 9th St. SE - Property Id: 36046 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3872-9th-st.-se-washington-dc-unit-302/36046 Property Id 36046 (RLNE5940665)

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
424 WOODCREST DRIVE SE
424 Woodcrest Drive Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1105 sqft
Welcome to Woodcrest Villas in Congress Heights, DC. This home is still new; built in 2018. A spacious two-level townhome style condo with a cute patio. Park in your driveway and garage.

1 of 17

Last updated November 7 at 06:10 PM
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
1113 Trenton PL SE
1113 Trenton Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1246 sqft
Come see this beautiful energy efficient Congress Heights four-story 3 bd/4.5 bath townhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Glassmanor
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
25 Units Available
Del Ray
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
1147 sqft
The Reserve at Potomac Yard is the perfect home for the DC commuter, as it's just five minutes away from the heart of the city.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
24 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,835
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,826
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,422
1226 sqft
Luxury living conveniently located just minutes away from Reagan National Airport and Olde Town Alexandria. Just steps from shopping, dining, entertainment. Units come with fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops. Pool, sauna, hot tub, gym. Concierge.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
188 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
The Clark
3400 South Clark Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,787
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,941
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1114 sqft
Be one of the first to live at The Clark, a brand-new apartment community in Crystal City. Located on the west bank of the Potomac River, right off Jefferson Davis Hwy (Rt.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
43 Units Available
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,173
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,377
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
39 Units Available
The Channel
950 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,641
337 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,142
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,235
1036 sqft
Enjoy waterfront urban living in the shadow of the federal buildings. Easy access to I-395 and Waterfront Metro station. Brand new apartments with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Coffee bar, yoga and bocce court.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
112 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,598
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
34 Units Available
Del Ray
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,996
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1159 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly, green community near downtown DC. Luxury-style apartments, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour gym, Internet cafe, business center, clubhouse, BBQ/grill and pool.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
42 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
The Apollo
600 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,756
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,847
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
1046 sqft
Stylish studios and apartments in a friendly community situated on H Street, near Union Station. Each apartment is equipped with quartz countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Concierge services and car parking available.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
42 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,731
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,001
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,467
1175 sqft
Recently renovated luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace, stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to pool, sauna, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour gym with yoga studio. 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
36 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,346
1078 sqft
A community rooted in an iconic neighborhood where history, convenience, and local character come together to offer an engaging lifestyle. Capitol Hill holds an array of treasures.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
20 Units Available
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,636
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
994 sqft
Life at Notch 8 doesnt stop when you come home  it picks up. Situated in the center of Potomac Yard and just moments away from Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City and D.C., Notch 8 offers the perfect combination of livelihood and luxury.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
58 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,641
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,187
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,564
1081 sqft
Insignia on M is located in the Navy Yard area of Washington, D.C. Amenities include 24-hour concierge, open floor plans and granite countertops. The community is in walking distance of local parks and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
18 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,828
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,749
1143 sqft
Minutes away from Navy Yard metro station and walking distance from shopping and entertainment options. The community features foosball, shuffleboard and 24-hour concierge services among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
5 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
The Paramount
1425 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1068 sqft
Blocks from the Crystal City Metro station with views of downtown Washington D.C. On-site facilities include yoga room, fitness center, expansive private balconies, and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
22 Units Available
Old Town North
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,974
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,067
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
5 Units Available
Southwest Quadrant
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,828
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Old Town apartment community with in-unit laundry. Features granite countertops, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with bike storage, business center, clubhouse and coffee bar. Proudly accepts e-payments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
19 Units Available
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,776
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,282
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,261
1229 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments put residents right across from the National Mall and several other D.C. attractions. Newseum Residences feature large walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and access to an on-site sauna and 24-hour gym.
City Guide for Glassmanor, MD

This community gets its unusual name from the Glassman Company, which built the original apartment complex here in the early 1950s.

Glassmanor is an unincorporated community of about 18,000 people in Prince George's Country, Maryland. Since its naming in the 1950s, thousands of people have moved to the area, including the once-Democratic Presidential candidate, Senator George McGovern. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Glassmanor, MD

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Glassmanor should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Glassmanor may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Glassmanor. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

