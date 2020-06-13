Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:51 PM

212 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Glassmanor, MD

Finding an apartment in Glassmanor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8 Units Available
The Milano
1002 Kennebec St, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,149
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
963 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring a pool, bark park and gym. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments have been recently renovated. Moments from D.C., with easy access to Interstate 495/95.
Results within 1 mile of Glassmanor
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
27 Units Available
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
Studio
$1,525
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
819 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS. Contact a leasing agent for details.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Temple Hills
17 Units Available
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,191
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.

1 of 17

Last updated November 7 at 06:10pm
Congress Heights
1 Unit Available
1113 Trenton PL SE
1113 Trenton Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1246 sqft
Come see this beautiful energy efficient Congress Heights four-story 3 bd/4.5 bath townhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Glassmanor
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 08:51pm
$
Braddock Road Metro
25 Units Available
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,326
1066 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Huntington
40 Units Available
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,004
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,144
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Southwest Employment Area
63 Units Available
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,785
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,040
1343 sqft
Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, one of the nation's premier firms, 1331 represents a new benchmark in residential communities.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Crystal City Shops
47 Units Available
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,642
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,417
1175 sqft
Recently renovated luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace, stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to pool, sauna, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour gym with yoga studio. 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
H Street-NoMa
40 Units Available
The Apollo
600 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,951
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,942
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,047
1046 sqft
Stylish studios and apartments in a friendly community situated on H Street, near Union Station. Each apartment is equipped with quartz countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Concierge services and car parking available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Aurora Highlands
23 Units Available
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,222
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1300 sqft
Located at Virginia Highlands Park in bustling and exciting neighborhood. Easy access to restaurants, boutiques and The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. In-unit laundry and open kitchens with modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
25 Units Available
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,871
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,618
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,386
1229 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments put residents right across from the National Mall and several other D.C. attractions. Newseum Residences feature large walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and access to an on-site sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Crystal City Shops
6 Units Available
The Paramount
1425 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1068 sqft
Blocks from the Crystal City Metro station with views of downtown Washington D.C. On-site facilities include yoga room, fitness center, expansive private balconies, and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Capitol Hill
17 Units Available
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$3,864
1029 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,318
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,507
1875 sqft
Blending into its eclectic Capitol Hill neighborhood, this apartment community has Capitol views, gas stoves and walk-in laundry rooms. With a rooftop pool and a Trader Joe's on the ground level, these apartments shine.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
15 Units Available
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,750
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,013
1154 sqft
Minutes away from Navy Yard metro station and walking distance from shopping and entertainment options. The community features foosball, shuffleboard and 24-hour concierge services among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
184 Units Available
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,875
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,410
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meridian on First in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:51pm
$
Del Ray
30 Units Available
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,678
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1147 sqft
The Reserve at Potomac Yard is the perfect home for the DC commuter, as it's just five minutes away from the heart of the city.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
Hillcrest Heights
25 Units Available
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,080
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,810
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Braddock Road Metro
15 Units Available
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,715
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,817
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
H Street-NoMa
147 Units Available
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,690
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
1007 sqft
Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
15 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,187
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Old Town
28 Units Available
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,303
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
H Street-NoMa
13 Units Available
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,658
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,080
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
982 sqft
Offering both architectural and imaginative design details, say hello to Coda on H.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
56 Units Available
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,955
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
Park Chelsea is the first building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective.
City Guide for Glassmanor, MD

This community gets its unusual name from the Glassman Company, which built the original apartment complex here in the early 1950s.

Glassmanor is an unincorporated community of about 18,000 people in Prince George's Country, Maryland. Since its naming in the 1950s, thousands of people have moved to the area, including the once-Democratic Presidential candidate, Senator George McGovern. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Glassmanor, MD

Finding an apartment in Glassmanor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

