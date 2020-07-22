Apartment List
115 Studio Apartments for rent in Glassmanor, MD

Studio apartments could offer the best of Glassmanor living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public t... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
4545 Wheeler Road - 609
4545 Wheeler Road, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
$1,080
500 sqft
Find true Oxon Hill living at The Vue at Oxon Hill Apartments (formerly Chevet Manor Apartments). Under new management, many exciting property wide improvements are underway! We welcome most pets.
Results within 1 mile of Glassmanor
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
15 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
Studio
$1,656
562 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL: Lease Today & Live Rent Free through July and get up to 2 months free rent. Contact a leasing associate for full details.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
10 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$1,095
490 sqft
Elegant high-rise living with all the culture and historic attraction of Fort Washington. Deluxe units feature appliances, air conditioning, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool and more.
Results within 5 miles of Glassmanor
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 10:43 PM
$
25 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,660
508 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
61 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
Valo
222 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,850
454 sqft
We are now open for accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Call us today for more information! Welcome to a corner of DC, where life is brilliant.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
233 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,854
542 sqft
High-rise with high style. Amazing rooftop deck with pool and panoramic views. Easy access to major freeways and upscale amenities that include a bocce court and yoga. Green community features and elegant interiors.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
24 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
The Point at Pentagon City
1201 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,465
528 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Route 1, this complex is pet friendly with a playground, pool and gym. BBQ/grill area for entertaining. Units feature accent walls, recently renovated kitchens and spectacular views.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
$
33 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
The Witmer Pentagon City
710 12th Street South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,175
494 sqft
Steps from the Metro. Minutes from the airport. Seconds from something incredible. At The Witmer, access is more than an amenity - it's a lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
$
42 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,586
549 sqft
Recently renovated luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace, stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to pool, sauna, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour gym with yoga studio. 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,757
544 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments put residents right across from the National Mall and several other D.C. attractions. Newseum Residences feature large walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and access to an on-site sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
$
15 Units Available
Incanto
770 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,774
444 sqft
Luxury living just across the river from East Potomac Park. Upscale, brand-new homes with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Stunning views of D.C. Community offers an on-site coffee bar, fire pit and pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
7 Units Available
Del Ray
Del Ray Central
3051 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,611
564 sqft
Del Ray Central is one of the most in-demand apartment communities for young people. It comes complete with all the luxury amenities you could ever want!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
$
27 Units Available
Hillcrest Heights
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,050
623 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
112 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
601 sqft
*By Appointment Only* Welcome to a place where progress meets preservation, where history and modernity intersect to create a place all your own. Welcome to The Foundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
10 Units Available
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,316
465 sqft
Situated off of Mt. Vernon Avenue, within walking distance of Four Mile Run Trail. Pet-friendly community offers a gym and concierge service, and units feature hardwood flooring, patio/balcony and scenic city views.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
85 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,750
397 sqft
Green community property situated near Waterfront Metro Station and Southwest Duck Pond. Explore onsite amenities, including dog grooming area, game room, gym and pool. Relish in convenient unit features, including dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
31 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,218
413 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
13 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Altaire
400 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,985
543 sqft
AMBITIOUS. ELEGANT. EXTRAORDINARY. With stunning apartments, luxurious amenities and unparalleled views of the DC skyline, Altaire delivers a lifestyle experience that is anything but ordinary.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
62 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,725
475 sqft
Park Chelsea is the first building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
$
54 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,730
533 sqft
DCs Southwest Waterfront has undergone an exciting revitalization that has transformed it into one of the citys most vibrant destinations. And now, its also home to MODERN ON M a uniquely, sophisticated living experience in the heart of D.C.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 10:43 PM
$
24 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,835
562 sqft
Luxury living conveniently located just minutes away from Reagan National Airport and Olde Town Alexandria. Just steps from shopping, dining, entertainment. Units come with fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops. Pool, sauna, hot tub, gym. Concierge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
$
42 Units Available
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,173
502 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
$
39 Units Available
The Channel
950 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,641
337 sqft
Enjoy waterfront urban living in the shadow of the federal buildings. Easy access to I-395 and Waterfront Metro station. Brand new apartments with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Coffee bar, yoga and bocce court.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
41 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
The Apollo
600 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,756
557 sqft
Stylish studios and apartments in a friendly community situated on H Street, near Union Station. Each apartment is equipped with quartz countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Concierge services and car parking available.
City Guide for Glassmanor, MD

This community gets its unusual name from the Glassman Company, which built the original apartment complex here in the early 1950s.

Glassmanor is an unincorporated community of about 18,000 people in Prince George's Country, Maryland. Since its naming in the 1950s, thousands of people have moved to the area, including the once-Democratic Presidential candidate, Senator George McGovern. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Glassmanor, MD

Studio apartments could offer the best of Glassmanor living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Glassmanor during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

