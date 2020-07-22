115 Studio Apartments for rent in Glassmanor, MD
This community gets its unusual name from the Glassman Company, which built the original apartment complex here in the early 1950s.
Glassmanor is an unincorporated community of about 18,000 people in Prince George's Country, Maryland. Since its naming in the 1950s, thousands of people have moved to the area, including the once-Democratic Presidential candidate, Senator George McGovern. See more
Studio apartments could offer the best of Glassmanor living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.
Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Glassmanor during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.