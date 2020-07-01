Apartment List
/
MD
/
glassmanor
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM

272 Apartments for rent in Glassmanor, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
$
4 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Milano
1002 Kennebec St, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,183
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
963 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring a pool, bark park and gym. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments have been recently renovated. Moments from D.C., with easy access to Interstate 495/95.

1 of 3

Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
4923 Gully Court
4923 Gully Court, Glassmanor, MD
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse in Oxon Hill. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, stainless steel appliance, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water.
Results within 1 mile of Glassmanor
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 10:38am
14 Units Available
Temple Hills
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,741
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 1 at 12:47pm
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,224
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Forest Heights
806 Quade St
806 Quade Street, Forest Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1040 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Perfect Starter Home 3 Level Semi-Detached TH - Property Id: 113990 Perfect starter home for a deserving family looking to upgrade from apartment living.

1 of 31

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
424 WOODCREST DRIVE SE
424 Woodcrest Drive Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1105 sqft
Welcome to Woodcrest Villas in Congress Heights, DC. This home is still new, built in 2018. A spacious two-level townhome style condo with a cute patio.

1 of 17

Last updated November 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
1113 Trenton PL SE
1113 Trenton Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1246 sqft
Come see this beautiful energy efficient Congress Heights four-story 3 bd/4.5 bath townhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Glassmanor
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
11 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,765
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
113 Units Available
Navy Yard
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,850
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,190
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
988 sqft
Apply today and we'll waive your application and amenity fees! For a limited time, receive up to 1 month free on select apartment homes! Call today for more details.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
114 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
32 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,718
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1051 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
70 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,770
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
881 sqft
Green community property situated near Waterfront Metro Station and Southwest Duck Pond. Explore onsite amenities, including dog grooming area, game room, gym and pool. Relish in convenient unit features, including dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
147 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,858
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,019
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1026 sqft
Now offering on-property, self-guided tours! Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
44 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,683
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,757
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1033 sqft
Perfect location in-between Virginia Highlands Park and the Pentagon City Mall. Stunning DC views from the large indoor pool. Convenience meets style with granite counters in these recently renovated apartments. Tennis court, media room and more.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
29 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,965
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,516
1015 sqft
New construction, new way of apartment living. These flats feel more club than condo. Very walkable with game room, conference room and gym, as well as in-unit laundry, stainless appliances and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
49 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,610
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1081 sqft
Modern. Luxurious. Metropolitan. Aura Pentagon City Apartments.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
1 Unit Available
New Brookside Apartments
601 Four Mile Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home! Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
30 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,268
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
31 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Lenox Club
401 12th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,720
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1294 sqft
Located minutes from the Pentagon and shopping at Pentagon City. Special features, such as hardwood floors and in-unit fireplaces, abound in these deluxe 1-2 bedroom apartments. Residents have access to lounge on penthouse level.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
20 Units Available
Old Town North
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$2,094
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,317
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1183 sqft
Gables Old Town North embraces its historic setting and the community has become a choice for refined living.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
16 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,122
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,957
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,074
1097 sqft
Enjoy breathtaking waterfront views from your apartment's patio. Dock79 is located near exciting nightlife and beautiful green spaces. Swimming pool, yoga and gym on site. Courtyard with grill.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
30 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
The Millennium at Metropolitan Park
1330 S Fair St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,790
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1234 sqft
Master-planned community featuring relaxing green space, walking trails, and easy access to local shopping, dining, and entertainment. Fitness center, spa, and pool on-site. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
58 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,835
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,879
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1466 sqft
Master-planned village featuring luxury layouts and amenities. Modern kitchens featuring quartz countertops, under-cabinet lighting and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bathrooms with tubs and stand-alone showers.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
21 Units Available
Trinidad - Langston
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,594
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
936 sqft
Ultra-modern apartments located in H Street NE, an entertainment hotspot. Floor plans feature nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and kitchens with granite countertops. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, multimedia lounge and courtyard.
City Guide for Glassmanor, MD

This community gets its unusual name from the Glassman Company, which built the original apartment complex here in the early 1950s.

Glassmanor is an unincorporated community of about 18,000 people in Prince George's Country, Maryland. Since its naming in the 1950s, thousands of people have moved to the area, including the once-Democratic Presidential candidate, Senator George McGovern. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Glassmanor, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Glassmanor renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Glassmanor 3 BedroomsGlassmanor Apartments with GymGlassmanor Apartments with Parking
Glassmanor Apartments with PoolGlassmanor Cheap Places
Glassmanor Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlassmanor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VA
Fort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University