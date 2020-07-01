/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM
218 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glassmanor, MD
4 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Milano
1002 Kennebec St, Glassmanor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,183
744 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring a pool, bark park and gym. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments have been recently renovated. Moments from D.C., with easy access to Interstate 495/95.
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
4923 Gully Court
4923 Gully Court, Glassmanor, MD
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse in Oxon Hill. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, stainless steel appliance, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water.
Results within 1 mile of Glassmanor
14 Units Available
Temple Hills
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
716 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
11 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,198
705 sqft
Elegant high-rise living with all the culture and historic attraction of Fort Washington. Deluxe units feature appliances, air conditioning, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool and more.
18 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,487
676 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS. Contact a leasing agent for details.
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,224
710 sqft
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
3315 15th Street, S.E. 61
3315 15th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
950 sqft
Cozy and Recently Renovated One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 275653 Rent this freshly renovated, cozy one-bedroom apartment with everything new.
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
811 Barnaby St SE -103
811 Barnaby Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
650 sqft
14 Unit Multi-Family home 14 Unit Multi -Family home
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
3425 5TH STREET SE
3425 5th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
687 sqft
Spacious 1-bedroom 1-bath condo unit on the 3rd floor. Wall to wall bamboo floor. Multiple closets. One assigned parking space included. Close to public transportation. Brand new furnace and brand new AC units professionally recently installed.
Results within 5 miles of Glassmanor
11 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
732 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
113 Units Available
Navy Yard
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,190
663 sqft
Apply today and we'll waive your application and amenity fees! For a limited time, receive up to 1 month free on select apartment homes! Call today for more details.
114 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
32 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,769
769 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
147 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,019
699 sqft
Now offering on-property, self-guided tours! Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
70 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,975
637 sqft
Green community property situated near Waterfront Metro Station and Southwest Duck Pond. Explore onsite amenities, including dog grooming area, game room, gym and pool. Relish in convenient unit features, including dishwasher and walk-in closets.
44 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
651 sqft
Perfect location in-between Virginia Highlands Park and the Pentagon City Mall. Stunning DC views from the large indoor pool. Convenience meets style with granite counters in these recently renovated apartments. Tennis court, media room and more.
29 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
773 sqft
New construction, new way of apartment living. These flats feel more club than condo. Very walkable with game room, conference room and gym, as well as in-unit laundry, stainless appliances and patio/balcony.
49 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
794 sqft
Modern. Luxurious. Metropolitan. Aura Pentagon City Apartments.
1 Unit Available
New Brookside Apartments
601 Four Mile Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
646 sqft
Welcome Home! Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
31 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Lenox Club
401 12th St S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
777 sqft
Located minutes from the Pentagon and shopping at Pentagon City. Special features, such as hardwood floors and in-unit fireplaces, abound in these deluxe 1-2 bedroom apartments. Residents have access to lounge on penthouse level.
16 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,957
713 sqft
Enjoy breathtaking waterfront views from your apartment's patio. Dock79 is located near exciting nightlife and beautiful green spaces. Swimming pool, yoga and gym on site. Courtyard with grill.
30 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
The Millennium at Metropolitan Park
1330 S Fair St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
786 sqft
Master-planned community featuring relaxing green space, walking trails, and easy access to local shopping, dining, and entertainment. Fitness center, spa, and pool on-site. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
58 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,879
784 sqft
Master-planned village featuring luxury layouts and amenities. Modern kitchens featuring quartz countertops, under-cabinet lighting and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bathrooms with tubs and stand-alone showers.
23 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,138
653 sqft
Onyx on First featured distinguished stained concrete floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers in every unit. The building also offers a rooftop pool and underground parking.
