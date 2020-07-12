Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

309 Apartments for rent in Glassmanor, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glassmanor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
7 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Milano
1002 Kennebec St, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,173
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
963 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring a pool, bark park and gym. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments have been recently renovated. Moments from D.C., with easy access to Interstate 495/95.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
$
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Southview
1309 Southview Dr, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,184
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With these spacious, affordable and conveniently located apartment homes, choose from the townhome-style duplex floor plan, the bright garden-style design or the mid-rise building. An easy commute takes you downtown by car or Metro.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
4545 Wheeler Road - 609
4545 Wheeler Road, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
$1,080
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find true Oxon Hill living at The Vue at Oxon Hill Apartments (formerly Chevet Manor Apartments). Under new management, many exciting property wide improvements are underway! We welcome most pets.
Results within 1 mile of Glassmanor
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
16 Units Available
Temple Hills
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,741
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$1,095
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant high-rise living with all the culture and historic attraction of Fort Washington. Deluxe units feature appliances, air conditioning, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
2 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,224
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
424 WOODCREST DRIVE SE
424 Woodcrest Drive Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1105 sqft
Welcome to Woodcrest Villas in Congress Heights, DC. This home is still new, built in 2018. A spacious two-level townhome style condo with a cute patio.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
22 BRANDYWINE STREET SE
22 Brandywine Street Southeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2611 sqft
"PRICE REDUCED" NEW construction for RENT in Congress Heights! Large open floor plan w/ 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths and den. Gleaming hardwood floors including master bedroom. Beautiful modern kitchen w/ quartz counter tops and Stainless Steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
3425 5TH STREET SE
3425 5th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
687 sqft
Spacious 1-bedroom 1-bath condo unit on the 3rd floor. Wall to wall bamboo floor. Multiple closets. One assigned parking space included. Close to public transportation. Brand new furnace and brand new AC units professionally recently installed.

1 of 17

Last updated November 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
1113 Trenton PL SE
1113 Trenton Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1246 sqft
Come see this beautiful energy efficient Congress Heights four-story 3 bd/4.5 bath townhouse.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
3868 9th St SE 3rd Floor
3868 9th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
740 sqft
Centrally Located 2 Bedroom - Secure Your New Home - Property Id: 113279 ***Due to the global spread of COVID-19 viewings will not be conducted for the safety of applicants and current occupant.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
49 Danbury St SW
49 Danbury Street Southwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
49 Danbury St SW Available 09/01/20 Nice 3 Level 2BR 2.5 BA Home w/Pking!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this wonderful 3 level 2 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
853 MONTERIA COURT SE
853 Monteria Court Southeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1424 sqft
spacious TH, ready to move in at the end of July! Owner installing new carpet, and some HDWDS. Stainless appliances, gas heat, gas cooking...this is an exceptional find. Gated Driveway and Garage. Close to Bus transportation, and schools.
Results within 5 miles of Glassmanor
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
106 Units Available
Southwest Employment Area
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1349 sqft
Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, one of the nation's premier firms, 1331 represents a new benchmark in residential communities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
31 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Senate Square
201 I St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,678
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,916
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,773
1377 sqft
Close to Union Station and Capitol Hill. Upscale apartment community boasting spectacular city views. Apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and luxury bedrooms with large windows and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
38 Units Available
The Channel
950 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,715
337 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,235
1036 sqft
Enjoy waterfront urban living in the shadow of the federal buildings. Easy access to I-395 and Waterfront Metro station. Brand new apartments with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Coffee bar, yoga and bocce court.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
120 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
20 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$4,274
1029 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,190
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,010
1875 sqft
Blending into its eclectic Capitol Hill neighborhood, this apartment community has Capitol views, gas stoves and walk-in laundry rooms. With a rooftop pool and a Trader Joe's on the ground level, these apartments shine.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
112 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!*In observance of the holiday, the office will be closed on 7/4/2020.*
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
147 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,578
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,983
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1024 sqft
Now offering on-property, self-guided tours! Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
14 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,162
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
43 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,614
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,753
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1033 sqft
Perfect location in-between Virginia Highlands Park and the Pentagon City Mall. Stunning DC views from the large indoor pool. Convenience meets style with granite counters in these recently renovated apartments. Tennis court, media room and more.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,090
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,047
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
1015 sqft
New construction, new way of apartment living. These flats feel more club than condo. Very walkable with game room, conference room and gym, as well as in-unit laundry, stainless appliances and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
100 Units Available
Navy Yard
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,760
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,065
1085 sqft
A front-row seat to the Ballpark District, West Half is hitting urban living out of the park.West Half marks a shift in the very fabric of D.C. living. At the heart of the dynamic Ballpark District, it's right where the action is.
City Guide for Glassmanor, MD

This community gets its unusual name from the Glassman Company, which built the original apartment complex here in the early 1950s.

Glassmanor is an unincorporated community of about 18,000 people in Prince George's Country, Maryland. Since its naming in the 1950s, thousands of people have moved to the area, including the once-Democratic Presidential candidate, Senator George McGovern. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Glassmanor, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glassmanor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

