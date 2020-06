Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Nice 4 bedroom house, 1 bathroom available for rent on 6/1/16 in Oxon Hill MD.

Home includes separate Living room, Dining room, Kitchen and Basement fully finished.

Hardwood floors in all 4 bedrooms including stairs to basement. Brand new windows through out entire home. Private driveway and Local bus stop outside home. Close to East Pines Shopping Center. Rent does not include utilities. Security dep.