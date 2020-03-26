All apartments in Glassmanor
Find more places like
2061 ALICE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glassmanor, MD
/
2061 ALICE AVENUE
Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:23 AM

2061 ALICE AVENUE

2061 Alice Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glassmanor
See all
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2061 Alice Avenue, Glassmanor, MD 20745
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with new kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, fire place & serene balcony backing to trees. Condo features a large living room, separate dining room and lots of windows. Short distance to 295.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Similar Listings

The Milano
1002 Kennebec St
Glassmanor, MD 20745
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2061 ALICE AVENUE have any available units?
2061 ALICE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glassmanor, MD.
What amenities does 2061 ALICE AVENUE have?
Some of 2061 ALICE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2061 ALICE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2061 ALICE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 ALICE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2061 ALICE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassmanor.
Does 2061 ALICE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2061 ALICE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2061 ALICE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2061 ALICE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 ALICE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2061 ALICE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2061 ALICE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2061 ALICE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 ALICE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2061 ALICE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2061 ALICE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2061 ALICE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Glassmanor Apartments with ParkingGlassmanor Apartments with PoolGlassmanor Cheap PlacesGlassmanor Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlassmanor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College ParkMarymount UniversityAmerican University