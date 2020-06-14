49 Apartments for rent in Urbana, MD with garage
Did you know? One of Urbana's most noteworthy homes from the early 1800s is the 4,000-square-foot Elisha Beall House. It took 20 years to build from stone and includes an eastern sun porch, a carriage house and several outbuildings on its 6.73 acres. Once operated as the Boxwood Inn, the home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is visible along Urbana Pike just east of Urbana District Park.
Urbana lies just south of Burhans Memorial Airport, a private airport. Many urban areas that lie near airports tend toward low rent, but Urbana's rental prices are typically some of the highest you'll find in Maryland. This master-planned community has many upgraded amenities for its residents including swimming pools, tennis courts, a community center, hiking and biking trails and an extensive library. The community's market district, and plentiful restaurants and eateries, make it easy to meet all your lifestyle needs here without ever leaving the community. Urbana has a thriving business scene too, thanks the Urbana Corporate Center, a developing business park that draws internationally recognized businesses to the area. See more
Urbana apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.