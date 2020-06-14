Apartment List
/
MD
/
urbana
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

49 Apartments for rent in Urbana, MD with garage

Urbana apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3617 SPRIGG STREET S
3617 Sprigg Street South, Urbana, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2100 sqft
MUST SEE! Fabulous spacious town home at Village of Urbana. Back to green areas! Gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertops and maple cabinets, hardwood floors, arched windows, and two-car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
3559 KATHERINE WAY
3559 Katherine Way, Urbana, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
Townhouse for rent with excellent condition. living area 2200 SF. 4BR, 3 FB, 1HB. 2 cars attached garage. 2 ceiling fan ( master BR, living RM) . Great Urbana high school. 2 swimming pools, tennis courts & basketball court in Community.

1 of 41

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
9118 KENWAY LANE
9118 Kenway Lane, Urbana, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2508 sqft
Four level townhome in Village of Urbana. JJ Astor model w/6ft extra bump out. Stunning kitchen with huge granite island/breakfast bar. 1st floor office w/French door.
Results within 5 miles of Urbana

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
23216 RAINBOW ARCH DR
23216 Rainbow Arch Drive, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
well kept,brick front home with 4 Br,3 baths,Hardwood on main floor ,carpeted upstairs and basement.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE
5115 Ironsides Dr, Ballenger Creek, MD
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2285 sqft
Beautiful Town Home in the new WESTVIEW SOUTH Community. IMMEDIATE move in available! Brand new 2,270 sq ft. 2-car garage townhome with 3 bedrooms/2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
23423 CLARKSRIDGE ROAD
23423 Clarksridge Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1760 sqft
Large townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and deck. Kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, built-in microwave oven, plus double sink..

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
5001 JUDICIAL WAY
5001 Judicial Way, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome home to this end unit townhome style condo in Westview South! Ground level entrance welcomes you in to beautiful wood floors and terrific open concept layout featuring large living room and gorgeous kitchen with all the bells and whistles.

1 of 16

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6140 Newport Ter
6140 Newport Terrace, Spring Ridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Gorgeous, 3 BDR, 2 Full, 2 .5 BTHS townhouse with garage in the Spring Ridge Community. Recently updated with fresh neutral paint; light filled family room; hardwood floors, sun-room with gas fireplace and large deck.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
12960 CLARKSBURG SQUARE ROAD
12960 Clarksburg Square Road, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,390
1870 sqft
***Back on the Market***Charming 4 bedroom / 3.5 Bath 4 level Townhome in the Clarksburg Town Center.~ Open Floorplan, powder bath on the main floor, fully finished basement, 2 car garage & 2nd-floor laundry.
Results within 10 miles of Urbana
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
22 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,539
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1274 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
9 Units Available
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,365
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1160 sqft
The Festival-Frederick Shopping Center and Prospect Plaza are both convenient to this property. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool, media room, trash valet, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
18 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,420
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1469 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
75 Units Available
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The appeal of The Elms at Century begins with its enviable location. These Germantown apartments are just around the corner from shopping, dining and entertainment at Germantown Town Center, as well as major employers and commuter routes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
6 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,461
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
21 Units Available
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,939
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly units include large patio or balcony with extra storage and optional sunroom, vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Located close to I-270 with dining, shopping and entertainment just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Whittier
3 Units Available
Vista View
2401 Highpoint View Ct, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1267 sqft
VistaView Apartments for rent in Frederick, MD offers pet-friendly, luxury 2-bedroom homes, thoughtfully designed to fit your needs and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance to shopping, dining, and Germantown Library. Near Town Center Park and Black Hill Regional Park. High-end units with granite counters and fireplace. Elevator, parking garage, clubhouse. Close to I-270.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Century Clearbrook
6450 Mercantile Dr E, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,318
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to I-70 and I-270, putting all of Maryland within reach of residents. Units include granite countertops, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to an onsite valet, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Walnut Ridge
9 Units Available
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,464
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1175 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
6 Units Available
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,595
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1221 sqft
When it comes to upscale apartment living, we've made your decision easy. Millstone at Kingsview is the premier apartment community in Germantown, MD, featuring high-end style and elegant touches you wont find anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
13 Units Available
The Elms at Clarksburg
12200 Elm Forest Ct, Clarksburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,714
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1495 sqft
Close to I-270 and Little Seneca Lake. Open-plan apartments with loft ceilings, a gas fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a resort-style pool, a fitness center and a sundeck.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
14 Units Available
Bainbridge Jefferson Place
5835 White Lake Lane, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,554
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1418 sqft
New community with 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to historic Downtown Frederick. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands. Community offers games room, 24-hour maintenance, pool and outdoor social space.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Commons of Avalon
1 Unit Available
Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community
1369 Hampshire Drive, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,097
1717 sqft
Brand New Townhome Rentals in Frederick! At Overlook at Avalon you can live the life of luxury in our three-story townhomes.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
17 Kings Valley Ct
17 Kings Valley Court, Damascus, MD
6 Bedrooms
$2,975
3626 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcoming home in sought after Kings Valley Manor. You'll love this immaculant home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with beautiful wooded view and stream. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home.
City Guide for Urbana, MD

Did you know? One of Urbana's most noteworthy homes from the early 1800s is the 4,000-square-foot Elisha Beall House. It took 20 years to build from stone and includes an eastern sun porch, a carriage house and several outbuildings on its 6.73 acres. Once operated as the Boxwood Inn, the home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is visible along Urbana Pike just east of Urbana District Park.

Urbana lies just south of Burhans Memorial Airport, a private airport. Many urban areas that lie near airports tend toward low rent, but Urbana's rental prices are typically some of the highest you'll find in Maryland. This master-planned community has many upgraded amenities for its residents including swimming pools, tennis courts, a community center, hiking and biking trails and an extensive library. The community's market district, and plentiful restaurants and eateries, make it easy to meet all your lifestyle needs here without ever leaving the community. Urbana has a thriving business scene too, thanks the Urbana Corporate Center, a developing business park that draws internationally recognized businesses to the area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Urbana, MD

Urbana apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Urbana 1 BedroomsUrbana 3 BedroomsUrbana Apartments with Balcony
Urbana Apartments with GarageUrbana Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUrbana Apartments with Parking
Urbana Apartments with PoolUrbana Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDEldersburg, MDCountryside, VAKings Park, VABoonsboro, MDFloris, VASouth Riding, VA
Calverton, MDChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDDamascus, MDSpring Ridge, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America