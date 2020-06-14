81 Apartments for rent in Clarksburg, MD with garage

Apartment List
Clarksburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
13 Units Available
The Elms at Clarksburg
12200 Elm Forest Ct, Clarksburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,714
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1495 sqft
Close to I-270 and Little Seneca Lake. Open-plan apartments with loft ceilings, a gas fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a resort-style pool, a fitness center and a sundeck.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12721 YORK MILL LANE
12721 York Mill Lane, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3566 sqft
3D Tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/3ea69cf5-24e1-489f-8df3-b6fc62de8a74/ *****4 Level Townhome, 3 Bedrooms plus Den, 3.5 Baths and spacious top level loft. Hardwood on main level plus stairs and hall.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
23216 RAINBOW ARCH DR
23216 Rainbow Arch Drive, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
well kept,brick front home with 4 Br,3 baths,Hardwood on main floor ,carpeted upstairs and basement.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
23423 CLARKSRIDGE ROAD
23423 Clarksridge Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1760 sqft
Large townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and deck. Kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, built-in microwave oven, plus double sink..

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE
13826 Dovekie Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3920 sqft
Better than new. Open concept layout with hardwood flooring throughout first floor. The gourmet kitchen features mocha color cabinetry with granite counters, tile backslash, and under-mount stainless steel sink. Large center island breakfast bar.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
23057 WINGED ELM DRIVE
23057 Winged Elm Drive, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2930 sqft
A Charming 3000+ sq Single Family Home in Clark burg MD with 4 bedrooms, 2.5bath, 2 car garage. Large open kitchen w/ eating area, Bright library, and upstairs laundryroom. Huge MBR w/ 2 walk-in closets and large soaking tub and separate shower.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12960 CLARKSBURG SQUARE ROAD
12960 Clarksburg Square Road, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,390
1870 sqft
***Back on the Market***Charming 4 bedroom / 3.5 Bath 4 level Townhome in the Clarksburg Town Center.~ Open Floorplan, powder bath on the main floor, fully finished basement, 2 car garage & 2nd-floor laundry.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
23037 WINGED ELM DRIVE
23037 Winged Elm Drive, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
Brick front 3 Bed / 3.5 Bath 3 level spacious townhome, Finished basement with Den and Full Bathroom. Fenced Backyard, 2 Detached Car Garage, HW floor on main level. Beautiful Large kitchen. Great friendly Community with Two Swimming Pools.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:18am
22 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,539
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1274 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17 Kings Valley Ct
17 Kings Valley Court, Damascus, MD
6 Bedrooms
$2,975
3626 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcoming home in sought after Kings Valley Manor. You'll love this immaculant home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with beautiful wooded view and stream. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
24104 PREAKNESS DRIVE
24104 Preakness Drive, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1744 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ,BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN HOME. KITCHEN ENTERS INTO LARGE BRIGHT ROOM ADDITION(NOT SHOWN IN Sq. FOOTAGE) . SPLIT LEVEL WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ,BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD WITH LARGE DECK. EASY ACCESS TO Rt. 27 and 270.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12701 FOUND STONE RD #201
12701 Found Stone Road, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique 2nd floor condo has its own private garage & private entrance & stairs to the garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12209 EMERALD WAY
12209 Emerald Way, Germantown, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2975 sqft
Updated and Upgraded! Beautiful Colonial Home in desirable Milestone of Germantown. Featuring hardwood floors throughout, fully finished basement with new full bath and laundry room, open floor plan, 2 car garage and fresh paint.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
75 Units Available
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The appeal of The Elms at Century begins with its enviable location. These Germantown apartments are just around the corner from shopping, dining and entertainment at Germantown Town Center, as well as major employers and commuter routes.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
21 Units Available
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,939
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly units include large patio or balcony with extra storage and optional sunroom, vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Located close to I-270 with dining, shopping and entertainment just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
21 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,534
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,534
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:18am
$
14 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,488
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance to shopping, dining, and Germantown Library. Near Town Center Park and Black Hill Regional Park. High-end units with granite counters and fireplace. Elevator, parking garage, clubhouse. Close to I-270.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
6 Units Available
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,595
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1221 sqft
When it comes to upscale apartment living, we've made your decision easy. Millstone at Kingsview is the premier apartment community in Germantown, MD, featuring high-end style and elegant touches you wont find anywhere else.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
14415 Saturn Way
14415 Saturn Way, Germantown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
9506 sqft
Remarkable light filled home with charm and grace in Boyds, Maryland - Seneca View Estates! First floor features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen w/island, sunroom w/access to a wrap-around deck, living room, formal dining room, family room with

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13712 CREOLA COURT UNIT #172
13712 Creola Court, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
13712 CREOLA COURT UNIT #172 Available 07/10/20 TWO LEVEL CONDO WITH ONE CAR GARAGE - Beautiful, open, meticulous 2BR, 2FB townhome with vaulted ceilings! End unit filled with glowing sunlight, lots of windows and 2 skylights! Large bedrooms with

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20409 ALDERLEAF TER
20409 Alderleaf Terrace, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
NICE SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE - 1 CAR GARAGE, HARDWOOD FLOOR, LARGEST 3 BEDROOM, FINISHED BASEMENT, DECK OVERLOOKS BACKYARD AND COMMON AREA, EAT-IN KITCHEN, SECURITY SYSTEM (AVAILABLE) (RLNE4186642)

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE
26816 Howard Chapel Drive, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1962 sqft
***BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM RANCHER IN SOUGHT AFTER DAMASCUS*** THIS LOVELY SUNLIT BRICK HOME HAS A LARGE LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, CUTE KITCHEN WITH SLIDING DOOR TO THE BACK YARD, RICH NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, SOME FRESH

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6 DELTA CT
6 Delta Court, Montgomery County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful secluded 4 bedroom 3.5 bath on gorgeous cul-de-sac with gorgeous swimming pool and deck. Open and bright floor plan. Brand new granite counters and carpet. Large bedrooms . Full Washer & Dryer in unit. Finished basement.
City Guide for Clarksburg, MD

"The constitutions of Maryland and New York are founded in higher wisdom." - Ezra Stiles

With 13,766 residents in the 8.3 square miles of Clarksburg, Maryland, it is a mainly residential area full of beautiful apartments for rent and rental homes. Since 2000, Clarksburg has seen a major population growth and the city now has a new town center, which prompts even more popularity among homeowners and potential residents. Unfortunately, many new homes have been constructed too close together according to zoning laws, and several roads have been deemed too narrow for fire trucks to pass through. This was found to be the fault of oversight from the town's officials, combined with the very sudden growth of the population. It seems this small town is turning into a big city almost overnight, but don't worry, it still maintains that small town suburban feel, complete with privacy, manicured lawns, and stunning homes. Since most of the new homes need to be reconstructed to abide by the zoning laws, finding a rental property can be a little challenging, but don't worry, we've got you covered. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Clarksburg, MD

Clarksburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

