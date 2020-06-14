81 Apartments for rent in Clarksburg, MD with garage
"The constitutions of Maryland and New York are founded in higher wisdom." - Ezra Stiles
With 13,766 residents in the 8.3 square miles of Clarksburg, Maryland, it is a mainly residential area full of beautiful apartments for rent and rental homes. Since 2000, Clarksburg has seen a major population growth and the city now has a new town center, which prompts even more popularity among homeowners and potential residents. Unfortunately, many new homes have been constructed too close together according to zoning laws, and several roads have been deemed too narrow for fire trucks to pass through. This was found to be the fault of oversight from the town's officials, combined with the very sudden growth of the population. It seems this small town is turning into a big city almost overnight, but don't worry, it still maintains that small town suburban feel, complete with privacy, manicured lawns, and stunning homes. Since most of the new homes need to be reconstructed to abide by the zoning laws, finding a rental property can be a little challenging, but don't worry, we've got you covered. See more
Clarksburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.