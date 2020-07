Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Bright and spacious 3 bedroom+den 3.5 bathroom end of group newest in area (2002 year built) townhouse with newer private deck overlooking trees. Located on quiet cul-de-sack and back to trees. Excellent move-in condition, new AC/Furnace. 9' main level ceiling. Walkout basement with storage spaces, laundry, and den/office/library with windows. Water, lawn maintenance, trash removal, other major exterior maintenance are included in rent. Ready to move-in.