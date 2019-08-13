All apartments in Garrison
143 Wimbledon Ln
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

143 Wimbledon Ln

143 Wimbledon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

143 Wimbledon Lane, Garrison, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well-maintained 3 bedroom townhome just minutes from I-795 and Reisterstown Rd in Owings Mills! Stylish interior flooded with natural light boasts plush wall-to-wall carpeting, decorative accents, convenient main level bath! Bright eat-in kitchen offers generous storage, breakfast bar, and room to entertain! Upper level includes a coveted master suite featuring an attached full bath and large walk-in closet along with 2 additional bedrooms and shared hall bath. Finished lower level has tons of added living space, bonus bath, and access to a fenced rear yard! Full-size washer/dryer included!

Pets under 30lbs welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet rent!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5044675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Wimbledon Ln have any available units?
143 Wimbledon Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garrison, MD.
What amenities does 143 Wimbledon Ln have?
Some of 143 Wimbledon Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Wimbledon Ln currently offering any rent specials?
143 Wimbledon Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Wimbledon Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 Wimbledon Ln is pet friendly.
Does 143 Wimbledon Ln offer parking?
No, 143 Wimbledon Ln does not offer parking.
Does 143 Wimbledon Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 Wimbledon Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Wimbledon Ln have a pool?
No, 143 Wimbledon Ln does not have a pool.
Does 143 Wimbledon Ln have accessible units?
No, 143 Wimbledon Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Wimbledon Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Wimbledon Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Wimbledon Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 143 Wimbledon Ln has units with air conditioning.
