143 Wimbledon Ln

Well-maintained 3 bedroom townhome just minutes from I-795 and Reisterstown Rd in Owings Mills! Stylish interior flooded with natural light boasts plush wall-to-wall carpeting, decorative accents, convenient main level bath! Bright eat-in kitchen offers generous storage, breakfast bar, and room to entertain! Upper level includes a coveted master suite featuring an attached full bath and large walk-in closet along with 2 additional bedrooms and shared hall bath. Finished lower level has tons of added living space, bonus bath, and access to a fenced rear yard! Full-size washer/dryer included!



Pets under 30lbs welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet rent!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



