Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

464 Lynette Street

Location

464 Lynette Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
464 Lynette St, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 - PLEASE REFER TO ONLINE PHOTOS OF THE HOME. NO SHOWINGS DURING THE COVID - 19 QUARANTINE. TENANT WITH COMPROMISED IMMUNE SYSTEM AND THEY CANNOT HAVE MULTIPLE PEOPLE IN THE HOME. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING. Super Home in Super Location!! Live the Kentlands/Lakelands lifestyle. Walk to restaurants and shopping. Large luxury town home. Large gourmet kitchen with Family room. Two master suites upstairs .. Two car garage. Practically maintenance free. HOA mows the grass. $45 per adult. Available date is APPROXIMATELY 5/1/20. Current tenants move out on 4/30/20

(RLNE5643778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 Lynette Street have any available units?
464 Lynette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
Is 464 Lynette Street currently offering any rent specials?
464 Lynette Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 Lynette Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 464 Lynette Street is pet friendly.
Does 464 Lynette Street offer parking?
Yes, 464 Lynette Street does offer parking.
Does 464 Lynette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 464 Lynette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 Lynette Street have a pool?
No, 464 Lynette Street does not have a pool.
Does 464 Lynette Street have accessible units?
No, 464 Lynette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 464 Lynette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 464 Lynette Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 464 Lynette Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 464 Lynette Street does not have units with air conditioning.
