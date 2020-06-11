464 Lynette Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

464 Lynette St, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 - PLEASE REFER TO ONLINE PHOTOS OF THE HOME. NO SHOWINGS DURING THE COVID - 19 QUARANTINE. TENANT WITH COMPROMISED IMMUNE SYSTEM AND THEY CANNOT HAVE MULTIPLE PEOPLE IN THE HOME. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING. Super Home in Super Location!! Live the Kentlands/Lakelands lifestyle. Walk to restaurants and shopping. Large luxury town home. Large gourmet kitchen with Family room. Two master suites upstairs .. Two car garage. Practically maintenance free. HOA mows the grass. $45 per adult. Available date is APPROXIMATELY 5/1/20. Current tenants move out on 4/30/20



(RLNE5643778)