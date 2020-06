Amenities

Large 4 level townhouse will hardwood floors through out all 4 levels. Roof top composite deck off third level family room. Open kitchen with granite counters, 2 car detached rear garage connected by a flag stone patio off kitchen area. Fully finished basement with fireplace, custom paint, new two zone heating and cooling. By all the shops and restaurants. This unit show extremely well. $35 app fee.