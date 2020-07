Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is the perfect duplex to feel like a single family home. This home features an one car garage with a long driveway to park an additional car. Along with plenty of street parking. The main level brings in a lot of natural light through the family room. The dining room has french doors that leads you to a nice deck to unwind and enjoy the fenced in backyard. Freshly painted throughout. Upstairs has a master bedroom with double doors and 2 nice size additional bedrooms. Finished basement with window well to have the option of being used as a 4th bedroom. The basement also has a full bathroom, a finished bonus room, plenty of storage and laundry.