14 RAMSDELL COURT

Amenities
Large END UNIT TH wi/ UPDATED kit. w/ granite and stainless steel appl's! UPDATED BATHROOMS !!!! HArdwoods on main and master br, new carpet, large fin bsmt w/ WET BAR, updated hall bath w/ updated tile and tile surround. Great location on cul-de-sac within Bennington subdiv seconds to 270/restaurant/stores ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.