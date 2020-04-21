14 RAMSDELL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large END UNIT TH wi/ UPDATED kit. w/ granite and stainless steel appl's! UPDATED BATHROOMS !!!! HArdwoods on main and master br, new carpet, large fin bsmt w/ WET BAR, updated hall bath w/ updated tile and tile surround. Great location on cul-de-sac within Bennington subdiv seconds to 270/restaurant/stores ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.