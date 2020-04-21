All apartments in Gaithersburg
14 RAMSDELL COURT

14 Ramsdell Court · No Longer Available
Location

14 Ramsdell Court, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large END UNIT TH wi/ UPDATED kit. w/ granite and stainless steel appl's! UPDATED BATHROOMS !!!! HArdwoods on main and master br, new carpet, large fin bsmt w/ WET BAR, updated hall bath w/ updated tile and tile surround. Great location on cul-de-sac within Bennington subdiv seconds to 270/restaurant/stores ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 RAMSDELL COURT have any available units?
14 RAMSDELL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 RAMSDELL COURT have?
Some of 14 RAMSDELL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 RAMSDELL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14 RAMSDELL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 RAMSDELL COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 RAMSDELL COURT is pet friendly.
Does 14 RAMSDELL COURT offer parking?
No, 14 RAMSDELL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 14 RAMSDELL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 RAMSDELL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 RAMSDELL COURT have a pool?
No, 14 RAMSDELL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14 RAMSDELL COURT have accessible units?
No, 14 RAMSDELL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14 RAMSDELL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 RAMSDELL COURT has units with dishwashers.
