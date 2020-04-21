126 Sharpstead Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/867a73b0b8 ---- Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with fully finished basement! Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout main and upper level, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops! All new doors and hardware and fully finished bathrooms! Located next to I-270, MD-200, and several shopping centers. Minutes away from Shady Grove Metro Station. NO PETS. Mike Altobelli, Broker / Owner Washington Metro Management 202-536-2510 - office 202-536-2581 - direct 833-847-3753 - fax Mike@WashingtonMetroManagement.com www.washingtonmetromanagement.com