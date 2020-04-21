All apartments in Gaithersburg
126 Sharpstead Lane
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:35 PM

126 Sharpstead Lane

126 Sharpstead Lane · No Longer Available
Location

126 Sharpstead Lane, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/867a73b0b8 ---- Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with fully finished basement! Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout main and upper level, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops! All new doors and hardware and fully finished bathrooms! Located next to I-270, MD-200, and several shopping centers. Minutes away from Shady Grove Metro Station. NO PETS. Mike Altobelli, Broker / Owner Washington Metro Management 202-536-2510 - office 202-536-2581 - direct 833-847-3753 - fax Mike@WashingtonMetroManagement.com www.washingtonmetromanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Sharpstead Lane have any available units?
126 Sharpstead Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 Sharpstead Lane have?
Some of 126 Sharpstead Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Sharpstead Lane currently offering any rent specials?
126 Sharpstead Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Sharpstead Lane pet-friendly?
No, 126 Sharpstead Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 126 Sharpstead Lane offer parking?
No, 126 Sharpstead Lane does not offer parking.
Does 126 Sharpstead Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Sharpstead Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Sharpstead Lane have a pool?
No, 126 Sharpstead Lane does not have a pool.
Does 126 Sharpstead Lane have accessible units?
No, 126 Sharpstead Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Sharpstead Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Sharpstead Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

