Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ice maker oven

Move-In Ready Brick-Front TH in Shady Grove Village! Spacious open layout, some fresh paint, great natural light, gorgeous HWF on main and upper levels and stairs, large LR, separate DR, T/S KIT, finished basement, patio, and fenced rear yard! It's ALL THAT and...near to RIO shopping, dining, entertainment, and a bus stop is seconds away! Won't last so better HURRY to see! (Owner will consider pets on case-by-case basis with a $500.00 none-refundable pet fee.)