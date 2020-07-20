All apartments in Fulton
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

8984 Tawes St

8984 Tawes St · No Longer Available
Location

8984 Tawes St, Fulton, MD 20759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 03/30/19 Tawes Street - Property Id: 102040

Beautiful and spacious 3 level townhouse in Maple Lawn awaits your family! 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Baths and a Half Bath. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances. Office and great room on mail level. High ceilings and exquisite finishes on all floors. Fireplace, 2 car garage. Deck and Stone Patio provide private and generous outside living space. Access to community amenities including pool and gym. Howard County Schools. Longer term lease available. Small dog or cat considered on case by case basis. Washer/Dryer on same floor as bedrooms.

Presented by Ruth Lyons, Sachs Realty. Call for showing appointment: 443-745-4806
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102040
Property Id 102040

(RLNE4727525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8984 Tawes St have any available units?
8984 Tawes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton, MD.
What amenities does 8984 Tawes St have?
Some of 8984 Tawes St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8984 Tawes St currently offering any rent specials?
8984 Tawes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8984 Tawes St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8984 Tawes St is pet friendly.
Does 8984 Tawes St offer parking?
Yes, 8984 Tawes St offers parking.
Does 8984 Tawes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8984 Tawes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8984 Tawes St have a pool?
Yes, 8984 Tawes St has a pool.
Does 8984 Tawes St have accessible units?
No, 8984 Tawes St does not have accessible units.
Does 8984 Tawes St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8984 Tawes St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8984 Tawes St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8984 Tawes St does not have units with air conditioning.
