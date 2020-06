Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage

Amazing elevator townhome - with tons of upgrades. Gorgeous hardwood floors, fabulous kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Cozy gas fireplace, main floor den/office. Luxury master suite with a huge walk-in closet and upgraded bath. Two additional generously sized bedrooms upstairs with an additional full bath. Laundry upstairs as well. One car garage and all the Maple Lawn amenities- pool, clubhouse, fitness center.