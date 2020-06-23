All apartments in Fulton
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:07 AM

11200 TERRACE LANE

11200 Terrace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11200 Terrace Lane, Fulton, MD 20759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Luxury Townhome For Rent- This was the former model home -Woodley Park Model-Rarely Available. Full of all the upgrades you desire. Designer Kitchen with Gas cooking, Granite Countertops, 42" Cabinets, KitchenAid Stainless Steel Appliance package. Hardwood Floors Main Level, Coffered Ceiling in Family Room, Gas Fireplace with Built-ins, Mudroom, 2 Car Front Load Garage with storage. End Unit with Lots of light from windows an bump outs. Screened in Porch off the breakfast room with eze-breeze panels to make it a 3 season room. Deck off the porch for more space and a grill/ smoker with steps down to backyard. Huge Master Suite with a Private Deck that is above the Screened in porch. Some of the nicest views in the neighborhood. Fireplace in sitting room, Double Walk in Closets, Upgraded Master bathroom tile, Seperate sinks, Soaking Tub, Shower Stall. 3 additional bedrooms on that level with a full bathroom and Laundry Room. One of the bedrooms could be your office or tech center. Basement has a Media room that could be used as an additional bedroom or home gym. A wet bar with built in beverage fridge, Rec Room with Game area and TV Center and a full bathroom as well. Walk out to the back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11200 TERRACE LANE have any available units?
11200 TERRACE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton, MD.
What amenities does 11200 TERRACE LANE have?
Some of 11200 TERRACE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11200 TERRACE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11200 TERRACE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11200 TERRACE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11200 TERRACE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton.
Does 11200 TERRACE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11200 TERRACE LANE does offer parking.
Does 11200 TERRACE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11200 TERRACE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11200 TERRACE LANE have a pool?
No, 11200 TERRACE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 11200 TERRACE LANE have accessible units?
No, 11200 TERRACE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11200 TERRACE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11200 TERRACE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11200 TERRACE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11200 TERRACE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
