11200 TERRACE LANE

Luxury Townhome For Rent- This was the former model home -Woodley Park Model-Rarely Available. Full of all the upgrades you desire. Designer Kitchen with Gas cooking, Granite Countertops, 42" Cabinets, KitchenAid Stainless Steel Appliance package. Hardwood Floors Main Level, Coffered Ceiling in Family Room, Gas Fireplace with Built-ins, Mudroom, 2 Car Front Load Garage with storage. End Unit with Lots of light from windows an bump outs. Screened in Porch off the breakfast room with eze-breeze panels to make it a 3 season room. Deck off the porch for more space and a grill/ smoker with steps down to backyard. Huge Master Suite with a Private Deck that is above the Screened in porch. Some of the nicest views in the neighborhood. Fireplace in sitting room, Double Walk in Closets, Upgraded Master bathroom tile, Seperate sinks, Soaking Tub, Shower Stall. 3 additional bedrooms on that level with a full bathroom and Laundry Room. One of the bedrooms could be your office or tech center. Basement has a Media room that could be used as an additional bedroom or home gym. A wet bar with built in beverage fridge, Rec Room with Game area and TV Center and a full bathroom as well. Walk out to the back yard.