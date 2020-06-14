80 Apartments for rent in Fulton, MD with garage

Apartment List
Fulton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
35 Units Available
The Vine
10945 Price Manor Way, Fulton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,856
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,982
1534 sqft
About 15 minutes from Downtown Columbus in a wooded area. Luxury apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open kitchens and granite countertops. On-site yoga facility, resort-like pool, tech lounge and bike storage. Stunning views.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8994 TAWES STREET
8994 Tawes Street, Fulton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
3300 sqft
Well maintained NV townhome with detached garage. Huge lower level recreation space, den and full bath. Upgraded kitchen with oversized island overlooking family room, breakfast area and large deck.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8921 TAWES STREET
8921 Tawes Street, Fulton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2904 sqft
NEW appliances! Well kept move-in ready luxurious 3-level townhouse located in the very desirable Maple Lawn community. This bright, sunny, and spacious home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full & 1 half baths, and two detached garages! All above grade.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8227 SOUTH MAPLE LAWN BLVD
8227 South Maple Lawn Boulevard, Fulton, MD
6 Bedrooms
$4,999
4500 sqft
ALMOST NEW TYLER STYLE ,1ST HAND FOR RENT ,SUPERB LIVING IN MAPLE LAWN. 10 FTCEILINGS ON MAIN LEVEL. GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN CABINETS.GRANITE. HUGE KITCHEN ISLAND. BUTLER'S. 6 BDR 5.1/2W/FULL BATH, REC ROOM ATBASEMENT.
Results within 5 miles of Fulton
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
$
Wilde Lake
29 Units Available
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,665
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1439 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Columbia
21 Units Available
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,505
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1403 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wilde Lake
32 Units Available
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,521
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,578
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1130 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown Columbia
7 Units Available
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1097 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments include on-site laundry, granite counters and carpet flooring, along with several other features and amenities. The housing complex is also located near U.S. Route 29.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Columbia
34 Units Available
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,762
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,626
1400 sqft
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia is Silver LEED Certified and its interiors are as modern as you expect in an urban home. Wood-style flooring with updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,680
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
North Laurel
8 Units Available
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,779
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,706
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to 95, equipped with Nest technology, and conveniently located between Montgomery, Howard, and Prince Georges Counties, Modera WestSide is the perfect home for DC and Maryland commuters!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
25 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1453 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hickory Ridge
1 Unit Available
10364 College Sq
10364 College Square, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2028 sqft
Large Townhouse with lots of amenities including a cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room, spacious deck that backs to a peaceful wooded area & offers plenty of outdoor living space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
River Hill
1 Unit Available
5920 Great Star Drive
5920 Great Star Drive, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1550 sqft
Luxury condo with 2 full bed & 2 full bath in river hill! bright unit and sunny, garage with extra parking, almost1550 square feet, hardwood floor, secure lobby with elevator. close to walking paths and route 32.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
River Hill
1 Unit Available
5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE
5910 Great Star Drive, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1900 sqft
This remarkable top floor penthouse end unit is the largest in the building! Enjoy this spacious renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bath penthouse condo.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3324 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE
3324 Castle Ridge Circle, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
SPACIOUS END UNIT TH With 1-CAR GARAGE 3 FINISHED LEVELS~3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL & 2 HALF BATHS. Gourmet Kitchen. MBA has a big soaker tub & separate shower. Family Room w/gas Fireplace, 9' Ceilings, New Carpet, Ceramic, hardwood floors & more.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Owen Brown
1 Unit Available
9012 CONSTANT COURSE
9012 Constant Course, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1972 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath well maintained townhouse, one of the largest units in the community w/2 level bump-out. 1972 sf. Brick front. One car garage. Updated kitchen with newer stove and Corian counter tops.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14905 FALCONWOOD DRIVE
14905 Falconwood Drive, Burtonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2170 sqft
SELDOM AVAILABLE TWO CAR GARAGE MODEL! WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED ONCE THE CURRENT OCCUPANT MOVES. SUPERB FLOOR PLAN FEATURING FIRST FLOOR HARDWOODS, VAULTED CEILINGS, CORIAN COUNTERS, CERAMIC TILE KITCHEN, BATHS AND FOYER.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
River Hill
1 Unit Available
5900 WHALE BOAT DRIVE
5900 Whaleboat Drive, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1309 sqft
This adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo offers engineered hardwood kitchen floor, gas fireplace in living room, balcony off large living room w/storage, high ceilings, large spacious bedrooms with large closets, separate laundry room off foyer,

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1301 SILO WAY
1301 Silo Way, Cloverly, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2966 sqft
Nice Colonial Style Single Family Home on a cul-de-sac, close to major commuting routes, shopping, restaurants and more. 4 Bedrooms with finished bonus room in the basement. Basement Rec Room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
26 BLACKBURN CT
26 Blackburn Court, Burtonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Come relax and unwind in your new cozy home. Enjoy the 3 bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms, and take advantage of the spacious bonus room in the fully finished basement.

1 of 14

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY
9507 Gray Mouse Way, Columbia, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
Large 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home fresh paint and new carpet, main level family room w/FP, finished lower level clubroom and den, walkout to rear treed lot, Deck off kitchen, 2nd floor laundry, lots of storage, 2 car garage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Owen Brown
1 Unit Available
6441 BROWSING DEER
6441 Browsing Deer, Columbia, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
4200 sqft
Single family house, large colonial, cul-de-sac location, large rooms, large full basement, large deck, sliding doors to deck, two car garage, automatic garage door opener, living room, family room, dining room, eat in kitchen, family room, extra
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fulton, MD

Fulton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

