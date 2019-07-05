9412 DASHIA DRIVE

Amenities

The picture perfect house that you have been waiting on has just hit the market!This home has all the charm and character, but is waiting on those special touches from you. Enjoy the beautiful bay windows which allows natural light to pour into the main living space. Overlooking your new front yard, this is the perfect spot to read or to set plans for bathing in the sun. The kitchen opens right into your dining and living rooms for easy entertaining. The lower level of this home offers even more living space and the perfect place to relax by the fire on winter nights. This level also offers direct access to the large, fenced backyard which is perfect for summer backyard barbecues. Do not delay, this one will not last long!