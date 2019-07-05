All apartments in Friendly
Friendly, MD
9412 DASHIA DRIVE
Last updated July 5 2019 at 9:35 PM

9412 DASHIA DRIVE

9412 Dashia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9412 Dashia Drive, Friendly, MD 20744

Amenities

fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
The picture perfect house that you have been waiting on has just hit the market!This home has all the charm and character, but is waiting on those special touches from you. Enjoy the beautiful bay windows which allows natural light to pour into the main living space. Overlooking your new front yard, this is the perfect spot to read or to set plans for bathing in the sun. The kitchen opens right into your dining and living rooms for easy entertaining. The lower level of this home offers even more living space and the perfect place to relax by the fire on winter nights. This level also offers direct access to the large, fenced backyard which is perfect for summer backyard barbecues. Do not delay, this one will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9412 DASHIA DRIVE have any available units?
9412 DASHIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Friendly, MD.
Is 9412 DASHIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9412 DASHIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9412 DASHIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9412 DASHIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Friendly.
Does 9412 DASHIA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9412 DASHIA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9412 DASHIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9412 DASHIA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9412 DASHIA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9412 DASHIA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9412 DASHIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9412 DASHIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9412 DASHIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9412 DASHIA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9412 DASHIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9412 DASHIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
