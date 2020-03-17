All apartments in Friendly
9007 Pinehurst Dr Unit B

9007 Pinehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9007 Pinehurst Drive, Friendly, MD 20744

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Huge 1 bedroom + den and 1 full bath basement condo in Ft. Washington! Hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo with decorative wood fireplace and custom built in shelving. The fully equipped kitchen has tiled floors, new cabinets, new countertops and all appliances including gas stove. A large bedroom offers plenty of closet storage space and a separate fully enclosed/tiled sunroom that would be great for entertaining. The fully updated bath boasts tiled floors, tiled jetted soaker tub and new fixtures. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer and extra storage space. Enjoy spending time outdoors on the private deck and backyard. All utilities and lawn maintenance included!

~ Close to Andrews AF Base and easy commute to DC.

~ Plenty of Shopping & Restaurants Nearby!

~ 20 Minutes to National Harbor!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5589114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9007 Pinehurst Dr Unit B have any available units?
9007 Pinehurst Dr Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Friendly, MD.
What amenities does 9007 Pinehurst Dr Unit B have?
Some of 9007 Pinehurst Dr Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9007 Pinehurst Dr Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
9007 Pinehurst Dr Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9007 Pinehurst Dr Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 9007 Pinehurst Dr Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Friendly.
Does 9007 Pinehurst Dr Unit B offer parking?
No, 9007 Pinehurst Dr Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 9007 Pinehurst Dr Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9007 Pinehurst Dr Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9007 Pinehurst Dr Unit B have a pool?
No, 9007 Pinehurst Dr Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 9007 Pinehurst Dr Unit B have accessible units?
No, 9007 Pinehurst Dr Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 9007 Pinehurst Dr Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 9007 Pinehurst Dr Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9007 Pinehurst Dr Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 9007 Pinehurst Dr Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
