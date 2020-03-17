9007 Pinehurst Dr Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Huge 1 bedroom + den and 1 full bath basement condo in Ft. Washington! Hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo with decorative wood fireplace and custom built in shelving. The fully equipped kitchen has tiled floors, new cabinets, new countertops and all appliances including gas stove. A large bedroom offers plenty of closet storage space and a separate fully enclosed/tiled sunroom that would be great for entertaining. The fully updated bath boasts tiled floors, tiled jetted soaker tub and new fixtures. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer and extra storage space. Enjoy spending time outdoors on the private deck and backyard. All utilities and lawn maintenance included!



~ Close to Andrews AF Base and easy commute to DC.



~ Plenty of Shopping & Restaurants Nearby!



~ 20 Minutes to National Harbor!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5589114)