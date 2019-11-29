All apartments in Friendly
Last updated November 29 2019 at 2:07 PM

2206 Monticello Court

2206 Monticello Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2206 Monticello Ct, Friendly, MD 20744

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
4,785 sq ft Stunning Colonial in Fort Washington! Near National Harbor, Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment and access to major commuter routes.
This beautiful home features 4 large Bedrooms with walk-in closets, A Huge Master Suite, with sitting area and Large master bath. Very large Kitchen Boasts a Large Center Island,Gleaming wood Floors, Light Filled Interiors, Neutral Color Palette
Fireplace
Finished Basement
Theater Room
3 Car Garage

Nearby schools Rose Valley Elementary School, Friendly High School and Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School. Close to Grocery stores, Coffee shop and Restaurants.

All utilities are tenant responsibility. Approved pets Only,

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2
OR
Call the phone number below!

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,000, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 Monticello Court have any available units?
2206 Monticello Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Friendly, MD.
What amenities does 2206 Monticello Court have?
Some of 2206 Monticello Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 Monticello Court currently offering any rent specials?
2206 Monticello Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 Monticello Court pet-friendly?
No, 2206 Monticello Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Friendly.
Does 2206 Monticello Court offer parking?
Yes, 2206 Monticello Court offers parking.
Does 2206 Monticello Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2206 Monticello Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 Monticello Court have a pool?
No, 2206 Monticello Court does not have a pool.
Does 2206 Monticello Court have accessible units?
No, 2206 Monticello Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 Monticello Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2206 Monticello Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2206 Monticello Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2206 Monticello Court does not have units with air conditioning.

