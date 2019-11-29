2206 Monticello Court

Amenities
4,785 sq ft Stunning Colonial in Fort Washington! Near National Harbor, Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment and access to major commuter routes.
This beautiful home features 4 large Bedrooms with walk-in closets, A Huge Master Suite, with sitting area and Large master bath. Very large Kitchen Boasts a Large Center Island,Gleaming wood Floors, Light Filled Interiors, Neutral Color Palette
Fireplace
Finished Basement
Theater Room
3 Car Garage
Nearby schools Rose Valley Elementary School, Friendly High School and Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School. Close to Grocery stores, Coffee shop and Restaurants.
All utilities are tenant responsibility. Approved pets Only,
To see this property contact us:
Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2
OR
Call the phone number below!
Rental Terms: Rent: $4,000, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.