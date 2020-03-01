1706 POLING AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym hot tub bbq/grill furnished

Beautiful basement one bedroom rental with over 1500 sq ft of living space. Unit is fully furnished and consists of a living room, kitchen, dinning and entertaining areas, gym, full bath, and 65 inch television. Tenant has access to large main level deck, combination charcoal and gas grill, back yard and a single parking space in the main driveway. Additional parking available on the street. Maid service is optional and access to public transportation is only a block away. Unit is located just a few miles from the National Harbor, beltway and many of the areas military bases (Joint Base Andrews, Boling, and Fort Belvoir).