All apartments in Friendly
Find more places like 1706 POLING AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Friendly, MD
/
1706 POLING AVE
Last updated March 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

1706 POLING AVE

1706 Poling Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1706 Poling Avenue, Friendly, MD 20744

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
hot tub
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful basement one bedroom rental with over 1500 sq ft of living space. Unit is fully furnished and consists of a living room, kitchen, dinning and entertaining areas, gym, full bath, and 65 inch television. Tenant has access to large main level deck, combination charcoal and gas grill, back yard and a single parking space in the main driveway. Additional parking available on the street. Maid service is optional and access to public transportation is only a block away. Unit is located just a few miles from the National Harbor, beltway and many of the areas military bases (Joint Base Andrews, Boling, and Fort Belvoir).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 POLING AVE have any available units?
1706 POLING AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Friendly, MD.
What amenities does 1706 POLING AVE have?
Some of 1706 POLING AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 POLING AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1706 POLING AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 POLING AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1706 POLING AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Friendly.
Does 1706 POLING AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1706 POLING AVE offers parking.
Does 1706 POLING AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 POLING AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 POLING AVE have a pool?
No, 1706 POLING AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1706 POLING AVE have accessible units?
No, 1706 POLING AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 POLING AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 POLING AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 POLING AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 POLING AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Friendly Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDClinton, MDOxon Hill, MDCamp Springs, MDFort Washington, MDNational Harbor, MDTemple Hills, MD
Accokeek, MDGlassmanor, MDHillcrest Heights, MDSilver Hill, MDFort Hunt, VAForestville, MDHuntington, VAWestphalia, MDGroveton, VAHybla Valley, VADistrict Heights, MDWalker Mill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America