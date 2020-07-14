All apartments in Frederick
Find more places like Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frederick, MD
/
Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community

1369 Hampshire Drive · (301) 321-7273
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Three bedroom apartment - only $1499/month. Only valid on select units. Call for details.
Browse Similar Places
Frederick
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1369 Hampshire Drive, Frederick, MD 21702
Commons of Avalon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1384 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,743

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1561 sqft

Unit 1404 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,743

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1561 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1615 · Avail. now

$2,097

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1717 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
range
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
green community
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New Townhome Rentals in Frederick! At Overlook at Avalon you can live the life of luxury in our three-story townhomes. Enjoy meal preparation in our gourmet kitchens featuring energy efficient appliances and all of the cupboard and counterspace space you could need. The dramatic 9' ceilings and open-concept floor plan designs offer a spacious, airy feeling throughout. The large walk-in-closets allow you to stay organized and without clutter. Each townhome rental also comes complete with an attached garage providing covered parking and extra storage space that is great for your outdoor equipment, off-season items and more.With an unbeatable location close to shopping, transportation and recreation, everything you need is within reach. Call today to apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community have any available units?
Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community has 3 units available starting at $1,743 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Frederick, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frederick Rent Report.
What amenities does Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community have?
Some of Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community currently offering any rent specials?
Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community is offering the following rent specials: Three bedroom apartment - only $1499/month. Only valid on select units. Call for details.
Is Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community pet-friendly?
Yes, Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community is pet friendly.
Does Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community offer parking?
Yes, Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community offers parking.
Does Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community have a pool?
No, Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community does not have a pool.
Does Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community have accessible units?
Yes, Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community has accessible units.
Does Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Princeton Court Apartments
5792 Brook Hill Ln
Frederick, MD 21703
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl
Frederick, MD 21702
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr
Frederick, MD 21703
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave
Frederick, MD 21702
The Fred Apartment Homes
402 Harlan Way
Frederick, MD 21702
Bainbridge Jefferson Place
5835 White Lake Lane
Frederick, MD 21703
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr
Frederick, MD 21702
Woodlawn Village
1469 W Key Pkwy
Frederick, MD 21702

Similar Pages

Frederick 1 BedroomsFrederick 2 Bedrooms
Frederick Cheap PlacesFrederick Dog Friendly Apartments
Frederick Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Frederick

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity