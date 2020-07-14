Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets range Property Amenities accessible elevator green community parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand New Townhome Rentals in Frederick! At Overlook at Avalon you can live the life of luxury in our three-story townhomes. Enjoy meal preparation in our gourmet kitchens featuring energy efficient appliances and all of the cupboard and counterspace space you could need. The dramatic 9' ceilings and open-concept floor plan designs offer a spacious, airy feeling throughout. The large walk-in-closets allow you to stay organized and without clutter. Each townhome rental also comes complete with an attached garage providing covered parking and extra storage space that is great for your outdoor equipment, off-season items and more.With an unbeatable location close to shopping, transportation and recreation, everything you need is within reach. Call today to apply!