Apartment List
/
MD
/
frederick
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

28 Apartments for rent in Frederick, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Frederick renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
Waterford
8 Units Available
The Fields at Rock Creek
100 Alessandra Ct, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,255
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the comfort of home with the convenience of apartment living at it's finest in our spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans, located minutes from Downtown Frederick.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
$
5 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,219
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1227 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
6 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,461
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
$
6 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,279
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Whittier
3 Units Available
Vista View
2401 Highpoint View Ct, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1267 sqft
VistaView Apartments for rent in Frederick, MD offers pet-friendly, luxury 2-bedroom homes, thoughtfully designed to fit your needs and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
20 Units Available
The Residences at the Manor
141 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,205
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with ranch-style kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. Pool, playground, gym and community garden. Easy access to parks, shopping and Frederick Freeway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Century Clearbrook
6450 Mercantile Dr E, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,318
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to I-70 and I-270, putting all of Maryland within reach of residents. Units include granite countertops, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to an onsite valet, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
Bainbridge Jefferson Place
5835 White Lake Lane, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,554
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1418 sqft
New community with 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to historic Downtown Frederick. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands. Community offers games room, 24-hour maintenance, pool and outdoor social space.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Frederick
5 Units Available
Taft Lofts
116 East Patrick Street, Frederick, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1038 sqft
LIVE IN THE HEART OF FREDERICK’S HISTORIC DISTRICT! At Taft Lofts, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Historic District, enjoying some of the best views available from our downtown lofts in Frederick.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
532 Lancaster Place
532 Lancaster Place, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1287 sqft
532 Lancaster Place Available 08/01/20 UPDATED & Adorable 3BD/1.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Nicodemus
1 Unit Available
1146 HOLDEN ROAD
1146 Holden Road, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2470 sqft
Wonderfully custom upgraded Wormald Town Home in the newer Eastchurch community. Owner has spared no expense with additional upgrades to the gourmet kitchen, including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Frederick Heights
1 Unit Available
1301 DANBERRY DRIVE
1301 Danberry Drive, Frederick, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1360 sqft
4 bed rooms, 2 full baths, walk up basement, 2 car garages. Hardwood Floor on main level. It will be available on July 1, 2020 but show now. SHED is not included in rental and owner will have access to it at any time. 1 Year minimum.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Downtown Frederick
1 Unit Available
4 W 3RD STREET
4 West 3rd Street, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$840
500 sqft
LOCATION! Live in walkable downtown Frederick! Cute apartment with wood floors and a balcony! Very small kitchen. No pets and no smoking. Income minimum requirement is $2,600 per month. $25 application fee per adult.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Downtown Frederick
1 Unit Available
30 E 7TH STREET
30 East 7th Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1008 sqft
Nicely renovated home in downtown Frederick with easy access to shopping and dinning. Freshly painted, new windows beautiful hardwood floors and more. Owner does not allow pets.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Downtown Frederick
1 Unit Available
17 E 2ND STREET
17 East 2nd Street, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
3464 sqft
Sunshine Management Corp is proud to offer this cozy One bedroom, One bath apartment located on the 2nd floor at 17 East Second Street Frederick, MD 21701.

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
2613 EGRET WAY
2613 Egret Way, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2160 sqft
Beautiful Three bedroom plus Den End Unit Townhouse. There are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the third floor. Lower and main level have Hardwood floors, carpeting on 3rd level and in bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Carrollton
1 Unit Available
428 CENTER STREET
428 Center Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
Renovated brick ranch with fresh paint, new carpet, new windows, large remodeled eat in kitchen, new weathered wood laminate floors, mudroom w/new electric panel, washer and dryer, remodeled bathroom, black top driveway repaved, fenced rear yard
Results within 1 mile of Frederick
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct, Ballenger Creek, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,374
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
961 sqft
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5945 Bartonsville Road
5945 Bartonsville Road, Bartonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1728 sqft
Unique post and beam house near historic downtown Frederick, MD. Hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, fireplace, central air and 2 stories of prow windows.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
8278 WATERSIDE COURT
8278 Waterside Court, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1904 sqft
Spacious townhouse in Waterside available NOW! All appliances are included with full size washer and dryer on bedroom level. Hardwood floors in Living room , Dining room and new flooring in kitchen.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE
6125 Springwater Place, Spring Ridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1145 sqft
Move in ready to this gorgeous second level condo! Two LARGE bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. You will LOVE the gleaming hardwood floors in foyer, dining and living room. Cozy up to the gas fireplace in the open living room.
Results within 5 miles of Frederick

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
200 TOBIAS RUN
200 Tobias Run, Middletown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
4434 sqft
Beautiful home in Glenbrook w/ heated pool & hot tub! Opening and closing of pool expense will be provided by the owners! Many upgrades throughout including hardwood floors, granite counter tops, a bonus room in the basement, pool table, wet bar,

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
3534 WORTHINGTON BOULEVARD
3534 Worthington Boulevard, Urbana, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
900 sqft
One bedroom apartment on top floor of live/ work commercial townhouse with Kitchen, dining room, living room, full bathroom, laundry room. 900 SF. Wood floor. Double door entrances. Huge public parking lot.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE
3732 Hope Commons Circle, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1760 sqft
Hurry you must see this gorgeous home! This beautifully remodeled brick front town home has it all. Shows pride of ownership and well maintained.
City Guide for Frederick, MD

Located in north-central Maryland, Frederick is the county seat of the larger Frederick County and is the second largest incorporated area in Maryland behind Baltimore. At just 22 square miles, you can imagine that there aren’t too many apartments for rent in this City of Clustered Spires, but with a community of happy-to-be-there &amp; happy-to-help residents and this here apartment huntin’ guide, we’re sure you’ll have no problem finding a place just right. Ready to move to Frederick? Conti...

Since “Frederick” is often used as a name to describe it’s surrounding areas in addition to the city center, as well as the city's founder (Flintstone), you’ll likely hear more than a few recommendations & upsides for living in neighboring cities. For now, however, we’ll stick to finding you an apartment in Frederick’s core. One of the previous statements was not true. We'll leave it up to your geographical sensibilities to determine which.

Downtown

The downtown area of Frederick has some nice, historic brick apartment rentals boasting great views and heftier price tags than you’ll find in other areas of town. Residents like the walkability of the downtown area and its neighboring hoods, including Baker Park, a family & dog-friendly area less than a mile away and closer to beautiful Culler Lake.

Affordability

North Frederick neighborhoods like North Crossing, Cloverhill, Willowbrook, & Cover Ridge are all desirable and more affordable than downtown (read: cheap apartments found here). The further you move from the city center, the more suburban in nature the city becomes, with housing built in the mid-20th century and beyond.

Safety

As far as areas of potential concern, lucky for you there are few neighborhoods in Frederick with a bad rap, though some are viewed in a slightly less favorable light depending on who you talk to. Areas off of either side of Route 40 are reputed to have less of a family atmosphere, and rents are certainly lower, but, as always, you should check it out for yourself before signing a lease!

So, a politician walks into a bar...”

Residents of Frederick, MD love their homes. As a politically balanced place (described by one local as “moderately liberal”), you’re going to be surrounded by nice people, a historic atmosphere, and easy access to both Baltimore & Washington, D.C. Few things seem sweeter, best of luck finding your Frederick abode. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Frederick, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Frederick renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Frederick 1 BedroomsFrederick 2 BedroomsFrederick 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrederick 3 BedroomsFrederick Apartments with Balcony
Frederick Apartments with GarageFrederick Apartments with GymFrederick Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFrederick Apartments with ParkingFrederick Apartments with Pool
Frederick Apartments with Washer-DryerFrederick Cheap PlacesFrederick Dog Friendly ApartmentsFrederick Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Frederick

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University