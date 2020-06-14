28 Apartments for rent in Frederick, MD with hardwood floors

Located in north-central Maryland, Frederick is the county seat of the larger Frederick County and is the second largest incorporated area in Maryland behind Baltimore. At just 22 square miles, you can imagine that there aren’t too many apartments for rent in this City of Clustered Spires, but with a community of happy-to-be-there & happy-to-help residents and this here apartment huntin’ guide, we’re sure you’ll have no problem finding a place just right. Ready to move to Frederick? Conti...

Since “Frederick” is often used as a name to describe it’s surrounding areas in addition to the city center, as well as the city's founder (Flintstone), you’ll likely hear more than a few recommendations & upsides for living in neighboring cities. For now, however, we’ll stick to finding you an apartment in Frederick’s core. One of the previous statements was not true. We'll leave it up to your geographical sensibilities to determine which.

Downtown

The downtown area of Frederick has some nice, historic brick apartment rentals boasting great views and heftier price tags than you’ll find in other areas of town. Residents like the walkability of the downtown area and its neighboring hoods, including Baker Park, a family & dog-friendly area less than a mile away and closer to beautiful Culler Lake.

Affordability

North Frederick neighborhoods like North Crossing, Cloverhill, Willowbrook, & Cover Ridge are all desirable and more affordable than downtown (read: cheap apartments found here). The further you move from the city center, the more suburban in nature the city becomes, with housing built in the mid-20th century and beyond.

Safety

As far as areas of potential concern, lucky for you there are few neighborhoods in Frederick with a bad rap, though some are viewed in a slightly less favorable light depending on who you talk to. Areas off of either side of Route 40 are reputed to have less of a family atmosphere, and rents are certainly lower, but, as always, you should check it out for yourself before signing a lease!

So, a politician walks into a bar...”

Residents of Frederick, MD love their homes. As a politically balanced place (described by one local as “moderately liberal”), you’re going to be surrounded by nice people, a historic atmosphere, and easy access to both Baltimore & Washington, D.C. Few things seem sweeter, best of luck finding your Frederick abode. See more