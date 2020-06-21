802 Stratford Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

As you enter into the foyer area of this lovely 2 bedroom, 1 full bath condo, you have a wood-looking laminate floor with an extra large closet to store not only your coats and shoes but other items as well. All carpet is new. The living room boasts a wood-burning fireplace to enjoy on those cold winter days or just for ambiance. A slider leads to the maintenance-free balcony where you can enjoy the fresh air. The dining room is just off the living room and has a ceiling fan and a breakfast bar. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, stove & refrigerator, lots of counter and cabinet space as well as a pantry. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with a side window and large front window, and direct access into the full bathroom. The bathroom has a tub/shower combo with two sinks, new fixtures, new vanity top and large linen closet. The 2nd bedroom has a two-door closet for plenty of space and a large window. Close to parks and downtown Frederick w/plenty of restaurants, shops, etc. Quick access to Rt . 70. Move-in ready. A must see!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.