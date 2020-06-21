All apartments in Frederick
Frederick, MD
802 Stratford Way
Last updated May 30 2020 at 5:42 PM

802 Stratford Way

802 Stratford Way · (301) 888-5132
Location

802 Stratford Way, Frederick, MD 21701
Fredericktowne Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1031 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
As you enter into the foyer area of this lovely 2 bedroom, 1 full bath condo, you have a wood-looking laminate floor with an extra large closet to store not only your coats and shoes but other items as well. All carpet is new. The living room boasts a wood-burning fireplace to enjoy on those cold winter days or just for ambiance. A slider leads to the maintenance-free balcony where you can enjoy the fresh air. The dining room is just off the living room and has a ceiling fan and a breakfast bar. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, stove & refrigerator, lots of counter and cabinet space as well as a pantry. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with a side window and large front window, and direct access into the full bathroom. The bathroom has a tub/shower combo with two sinks, new fixtures, new vanity top and large linen closet. The 2nd bedroom has a two-door closet for plenty of space and a large window. Close to parks and downtown Frederick w/plenty of restaurants, shops, etc. Quick access to Rt . 70. Move-in ready. A must see!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Stratford Way have any available units?
802 Stratford Way has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Frederick, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frederick Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 Stratford Way have?
Some of 802 Stratford Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Stratford Way currently offering any rent specials?
802 Stratford Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Stratford Way pet-friendly?
No, 802 Stratford Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frederick.
Does 802 Stratford Way offer parking?
No, 802 Stratford Way does not offer parking.
Does 802 Stratford Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Stratford Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Stratford Way have a pool?
No, 802 Stratford Way does not have a pool.
Does 802 Stratford Way have accessible units?
No, 802 Stratford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Stratford Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Stratford Way has units with dishwashers.
