Location

9805 Vista Ridge Court, Frederick County, MD 21754

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2280 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
COMING SOON! Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Holly Hills community, within minutes of downtown Frederick and easy access to Routes 15, 40, 355, 85, I-70 and I-270. Situated on a cul-de-sac lot, home features kitchen stainless steel LG appliances & granite counters, breakfast area opening to large screened porch, and large family room with cozy wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors on first floor and carpeting on upper level. First floor living space also includes a study and formal living & dining room. Gas heat; unfinished walkout basement with plenty of storage area. Laundry room with washer & dryer. Non-smoking; pets will be considered case by case with additional deposit. MDFR265484

For Application, visit www.pmpbiz.com. $25 Application Fee per person 18 and older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9805 Vista Ridge Ct have any available units?
9805 Vista Ridge Ct has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9805 Vista Ridge Ct have?
Some of 9805 Vista Ridge Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9805 Vista Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9805 Vista Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9805 Vista Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
Does 9805 Vista Ridge Ct offer parking?
Does 9805 Vista Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Does 9805 Vista Ridge Ct have a pool?
Does 9805 Vista Ridge Ct have accessible units?
Does 9805 Vista Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Does 9805 Vista Ridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
