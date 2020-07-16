9805 Vista Ridge Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

COMING SOON! Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Holly Hills community, within minutes of downtown Frederick and easy access to Routes 15, 40, 355, 85, I-70 and I-270. Situated on a cul-de-sac lot, home features kitchen stainless steel LG appliances & granite counters, breakfast area opening to large screened porch, and large family room with cozy wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors on first floor and carpeting on upper level. First floor living space also includes a study and formal living & dining room. Gas heat; unfinished walkout basement with plenty of storage area. Laundry room with washer & dryer. Non-smoking; pets will be considered case by case with additional deposit. MDFR265484



For Application, visit www.pmpbiz.com. $25 Application Fee per person 18 and older.