Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage carpet range oven

Country living with privacy, and plenty of room for a garden or outdoor family fun. The large attached garage with room for up to 3 cars.This home has been well maintained and is freshly painted. New carpet in BRs, HW flooring in LR, Dining Area, Foyer, & Hall. Home features 3Br, 3 baths, and a first floor laundry. Location offers easy access to VA., DC., & Frederick via Rt. 15 & Rt. 28.