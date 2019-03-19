All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

611 Forest Glen Road

611 Forest Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

611 Forest Glen Road, Four Corners, MD 20901
South Four Corners

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Huge Colonial Home in Silver Spring - Country Club View Subdivision - Bright and spacious describe this classic colonial home, boasting lots of light, four second level bedrooms, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, formal dining room, family room, living room with a fireplace, spacious office area, large fenced in yard with deck, and entertainment room/basement with plenty of storage space.

Located a mile from the Forest Glen Metro and minutes from the Beltway, Sligo Creek Parkway, Georgia Avenue, and Colesville Road, this house is ideal for commuters. Enjoy the suburban lifestyle, but be just minutes from DC! Countless grocery/retail establishments and restaurants are minutes away!

(RLNE4563824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Forest Glen Road have any available units?
611 Forest Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, MD.
What amenities does 611 Forest Glen Road have?
Some of 611 Forest Glen Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Forest Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
611 Forest Glen Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Forest Glen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 Forest Glen Road is pet friendly.
Does 611 Forest Glen Road offer parking?
Yes, 611 Forest Glen Road does offer parking.
Does 611 Forest Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Forest Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Forest Glen Road have a pool?
No, 611 Forest Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 611 Forest Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 611 Forest Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Forest Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 Forest Glen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Forest Glen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 Forest Glen Road does not have units with air conditioning.
