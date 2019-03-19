611 Forest Glen Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Huge Colonial Home in Silver Spring - Country Club View Subdivision - Bright and spacious describe this classic colonial home, boasting lots of light, four second level bedrooms, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, formal dining room, family room, living room with a fireplace, spacious office area, large fenced in yard with deck, and entertainment room/basement with plenty of storage space.



Located a mile from the Forest Glen Metro and minutes from the Beltway, Sligo Creek Parkway, Georgia Avenue, and Colesville Road, this house is ideal for commuters. Enjoy the suburban lifestyle, but be just minutes from DC! Countless grocery/retail establishments and restaurants are minutes away!



