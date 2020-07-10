All apartments in Fort Washington
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

9205 Ivanhoe Road

9205 Ivanhoe Road
Location

9205 Ivanhoe Road, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful Colonial Home for Rent - Ft. Washington - Property Id: 178421

Beautiful Colonial in desired South Fort Foote Community. Updated Three-Level, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home boasts living room, family room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast nook, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, fireplace, large basement, carport and generous backyard. Main level features open floor plan.Updated Kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.~Large Master Bedroom has double closets and tons of natural light. Spacious Master Bathroom provides Jacuzzi tub and Roman shower. Main level features open floor plan w/ gleaming hardwood floors. Large unfinished basement ready awaiting your vision. Walking distance to Potomac River Waterfront. Minutes from the National Harbor, Tanger Outlets, 495 Beltway and Downtown (Washington, DC).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/178421p
Property Id 178421

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5323663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9205 Ivanhoe Road have any available units?
9205 Ivanhoe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
What amenities does 9205 Ivanhoe Road have?
Some of 9205 Ivanhoe Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9205 Ivanhoe Road currently offering any rent specials?
9205 Ivanhoe Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9205 Ivanhoe Road pet-friendly?
No, 9205 Ivanhoe Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Washington.
Does 9205 Ivanhoe Road offer parking?
Yes, 9205 Ivanhoe Road offers parking.
Does 9205 Ivanhoe Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9205 Ivanhoe Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9205 Ivanhoe Road have a pool?
No, 9205 Ivanhoe Road does not have a pool.
Does 9205 Ivanhoe Road have accessible units?
No, 9205 Ivanhoe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9205 Ivanhoe Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9205 Ivanhoe Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 9205 Ivanhoe Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9205 Ivanhoe Road does not have units with air conditioning.

