9205 Ivanhoe Road

Beautiful Colonial Home for Rent - Ft. Washington - Property Id: 178421



Beautiful Colonial in desired South Fort Foote Community. Updated Three-Level, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home boasts living room, family room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast nook, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, fireplace, large basement, carport and generous backyard. Main level features open floor plan.Updated Kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.~Large Master Bedroom has double closets and tons of natural light. Spacious Master Bathroom provides Jacuzzi tub and Roman shower. Main level features open floor plan w/ gleaming hardwood floors. Large unfinished basement ready awaiting your vision. Walking distance to Potomac River Waterfront. Minutes from the National Harbor, Tanger Outlets, 495 Beltway and Downtown (Washington, DC).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/178421p

No Pets Allowed



