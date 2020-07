Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located just outside of National Harbor. Spacious, beautiful and cozy home in the heart of serenity. Spacious Sunroom to entertain family and friends overlooking the Spring & Summer blooms . Step down to the deck to have a better view. Sparkling wood/laminate floors all throughout for easy cleaning. New kitchen appliances.4 Bedrooms, 3 Full baths, 2 car garage. Certified funds only. Accepts eligible tenant holding a housing choice voucher.