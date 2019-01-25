All apartments in Fort Washington
8337 FOUNDERS WOODS WAY
8337 FOUNDERS WOODS WAY

8337 Founders Woods Way · No Longer Available
Location

8337 Founders Woods Way, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
READY TO MOVE? This Unit is Available NOW in Founders Woods *Wonderful opportunity to lease this Lovely two-level Townhome *Features include: Living Room w/ mirrored-accent wall *Dining Room *Kitchen with Island and Powder Room on Main Level *Three (3) bedrooms and One (1) Full Bath *Freshly painted *New Flooring throughout *New Appliances *Assigned Parking *"Your New Home" is located 3 miles from the National Harbor and a short drive of 7 miles to Bolling (JBAB), Anacostia Naval Bases in DC, Northern VA and the District *Of Note is the close proximity to Andrews AFB, MD, Joint Base Myer-Henderson, VA, Fort Belvoir, VA and Naval Support Facility in Indianhead, MD>>all within a 11 to 18 mile radius AND easily accessible to major highways: Interstate Route Nos. 295, 495 and 395 *THIS IS THE ONE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8337 FOUNDERS WOODS WAY have any available units?
8337 FOUNDERS WOODS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
Is 8337 FOUNDERS WOODS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8337 FOUNDERS WOODS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8337 FOUNDERS WOODS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8337 FOUNDERS WOODS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Washington.
Does 8337 FOUNDERS WOODS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8337 FOUNDERS WOODS WAY offers parking.
Does 8337 FOUNDERS WOODS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8337 FOUNDERS WOODS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8337 FOUNDERS WOODS WAY have a pool?
No, 8337 FOUNDERS WOODS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8337 FOUNDERS WOODS WAY have accessible units?
No, 8337 FOUNDERS WOODS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8337 FOUNDERS WOODS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 8337 FOUNDERS WOODS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8337 FOUNDERS WOODS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8337 FOUNDERS WOODS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
