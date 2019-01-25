8206 WATERSIDE COURT

Amenities

A premier community!!! This Water Front Property Is Amazing! This property faces the Potomac River and backs the National Harbor. This is the perfect home for Entertaining, it also offers a Peaceful, Quiet, Scenic, Tranquil Ambience. This Waterside Court home offers 5 Large bedrooms (optional office or in-law suite, 4 bathrooms, A loft that over looks the family room and catwalk with a grand view to the river. The Kitchen is any Chefs Dream.... lots of space, cabinets, dual wall ovens, 5 burner cooktop, Breakfast area, and a Eat in kitchen/ Sunroom. The home has a dual staircase one off the Great Room and the other off the Living Room .The fully finished Basement adds an additional 1800 sq feet and is ideal for entertaining with movie room, open walk out to egress the outdoor patio and many more options . Very Large Master bedroom with luxurious Full bath, Walk in Closets, his and her vanity and more. This suite is loaded with ALL the Bells, hardwood though out the common area, master suite Fireplace, sitting area in the Master suite, Separate Walk in Shower with room for 2 or 3. There are 3 additional bedrooms on the 2nd level that are great in size. The home is very much maintained and fined tuned for the next owner. The landscaping is perfectly manicured, 3 Car Garage with remotes, And so much more!!! Minutes to Nat'l Harbor, Alexandria & DC, Restaurants, Hotels, MGM, Boat Rides, Tanger Mall! The Lovely Estate is awaiting you!