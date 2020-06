Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

SPACIOUS all brick 5 BDR, 3 BA home in sought after Indian Queen Estates. Close to the National Harbor and MGM. EVERYTHING CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ON ONE LEVEL PLUS A HUGE BASEMENT. Entertain on a spacious deck and nice fully-fenced yard. Don't miss this great deal! Schedule to see this beautiful home TODAY!